Green Man Gaming has ‘Holiday Promotion’ with over 90% off

Green Man Gaming started running the “Holiday Promotion”, offering PC games at over 90% off. According to the virtual store, there are hundreds of games with special prices.

Among the highlights are titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Eternal Doom, Overcooked! two and Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days. The promotion ends on January 5th. Below, the voxel prepared a list with some of the best offers. To access the full catalog of promotional games, visit the official website.

Outlast 2 (80% discount, from R$57.99 to R$11.37);

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (35% discount, from R$ 299.90 to R$ 194.94);

Death Stranding (71% discount, from R$239.90 to R$70.27);

Nier Automata (50% discount, from BRL 224.66 to BRL 112.33);

NBA 2K22 (51% discount, from BRL 299.90 to BRL 146.95);

Control Ultimate Edition (71% discount, from R$129 to R$37.93);

Detroit: Become Human (51% discount, from R$134.99 to R$66.15);

Murdered: Soul Suspect (90% discount, from BRL 112.30 to BRL 11.01);

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology (71% discount, from R$278.99 to R$82.02);

3 Stars of Destiny (92% discount, from BRL 27.99 to BRL 2.24);

The Evil Within 2 (80% discount, from R$155 to R$30.38);

Threads of Destiny (92% discount, from R$ 10.89 to R$ 0.87);

GTFO (25% discount, from R$75.99 to R$56.99);

Dandy Ace (50% discount, from BRL 29.99 for BRL 15);

Overcooked! two (75% discount, from R$59.90 to R$14.68);

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days (90% discount, from R$56.12 to R$5.50).

So, did you like the game prices at Green Man Gaming? Do you want to buy something to play this end of the year? Leave your comment below!