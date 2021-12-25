Grêmio announces the hiring of defender Bruno Alves, from São Paulo | Guild

Grêmio officially announced this Friday the hiring defender Bruno Alves, ex-São Paulo. He signed with the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul on loan until June 2023.

The business model between the clubs provided for the termination with São Paulo and a two-year contract at Grêmio. But clubs opted for the loan until the end of the player’s relationship with the São Paulo tricolor, also in June 2023. Alisson can take the opposite path, from Grêmio to São Paulo.

With yet another reinforcement, Grêmio fulfills the management’s promise to announce three new signings before Christmas. Left-back Nicolas, from Athletico-PR, and right-back Orejuela, also from São Paulo, were announced on Thursday.

Born in Jacareí, in the state of São Paulo, Bruno was revealed by Figueirense, in 2011, and after loans from smaller teams, he was hired by São Paulo in 2017.

The defender came to be a starter in some seasons in the Morumbi team, but this year he lost space after Miranda’s arrival and now will have the chance to recover in another team.

Bruno Alves makes up for one of the needs in the current Grêmio squad. The club had only Geromel and Rodrigues for the position of defender, since Ruan was negotiated with Sassuolo, from Italy, and Kannemann underwent hip surgery, with return scheduled for April or May.

Grêmio’s board of directors is still on the market to reinforce the squad, which will undergo a major makeover after relegation to Serie B. Another name close to being announced is striker Janderson, who belongs to Corinthians and was loaned to Atlético-GO.