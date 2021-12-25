Grêmio is hiring the new Maicon. Understand

Grêmio is hiring the new Maicon. He is not a player in the same position, but he arrives at the club with some characteristics that are well reminiscent of the captain, who left the club in mid 2021, but who has not hung up his boots yet.

Maicon was signed in 2015, after three full seasons at São Paulo and five games on Wednesday. At the time he was 30 years old and had lost space in the Morumbi team. Now, Grêmio is hiring defender Bruno Alves, who played five seasons at São Paulo and is 31 years old.

The two players passed by Figueirense before arriving at the São Paulo team, it was the last club of them until they went to play at Morumbi. And both left São Paulo in a similar way: they were starters for years, but at one time or another things change and become reserves.

They are sought after athletes without a huge career shine, although they were already known by the general public. It’s a type of business that Grêmio does well, bringing in an experienced name and one that doesn’t have such a high salary. Who has the potential to start, improve and help the club in the coming years.

Bruno Alves comes to partner with Pedro Geromel in the defense. After all, Walter Kannemann underwent hip surgery and should only return to the club in April. But to have game conditions it may take even longer.

Grêmio’s new Maicon?

If Bruno Alves has only a part of the success that Maicon had, after this journey through Figueirense and São Paulo, and a very similar type of business, his passage will already be a success.

