Grêmio negotiates Isaac’s loan with Vasco

Getting rid of some players and implementing changes in the group of players, Grêmio continues to break up the squad and lend young athletes to other clubs in Brazil. Emerging in the Renato Portaluppi era in 2020 in the tricolor gaúcho, midfielder Isaque appeared in São Bento, Sorocaba, in the Copa São Paulo in 2017, drawing the attention of the club’s scouts.

Although he played 49 games last season, the player has never gone beyond an option sitting on the bench.

Given his technical limitations, which were evident to play for a club the size of Grêmio, Isaque ended up being loaned to Fortaleza in early 2021. With no success in the Ceará team, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul reallocated the loan to América Mineiro a few months later.

Isaque is loaned to Vasco da Gama for Serie B

Returning from a loan from América Mineiro, the midfielder will not be used by Grêmio in the second division. With 24 years old and with a contract until December 2022 with the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, the player is out of the plans of coach Vagner Mancini. In view of this, the Grêmio management decided to transfer the player to Vasco da Gama to act in the next season.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA