Guilherme wins a rival for Flávia’s heart; know who · TV news

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) even tries to hide it, but he has already fallen in favor of Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. But while the doctor still hesitates to take on the dancer’s feelings, a new suitor will enter the fray. The son of Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), Gabriel (Caio Manhente) will arrive on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera ready to win the rebel’s heart.

In the next chapters of the serial, the troublemaker and the surgeon will still star in some moments of biting and blowing — or better yet, fighting and kissing. The two will get into a mess to help Neném (Vladimir Brichta) with the money needed to pay off Roni’s (Felipe Abib) debt to the militiamen.

Even upset, the doctor will agree to disburse the amount and will deliver the package to a community with Flávia’s company. Without much luck, the pair will end up being attacked by bandits, who will steal the rich man’s belongings.

Revolted by the events, the character of Mateus Solano will tell the player not to look for him anymore and will even give a go at the pole dance dancer — making room for competition.

FÁbio Rocha/TV Globo

Caio Manhente plays Gabriel in the soap opera

Gabriel hits on Flávia

In the scenes that will air next Saturday (1st) , Gabriel will surprise Carmen when he returns to Brazil before the agreed date. The boy will decide to take a walk around Rio de Janeiro to satisfy his nostalgia for the city.

By coincidence of fate (or not), he will end up bumping into Flávia. A climate between the two will quickly emerge. After a few flirtations, the girl will decide to leave and leave the playboy with a taste for wanting more.

A little later, the boy’s interest in the dancer will increase even more when he learns that the girl works with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), his mother’s biggest enemy. Gabriel, then, will find a way to find the espevitada in Terrare Cosmetics.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

