H3N2 cases double in four days and reach 61, says Saúde

In a note, SES reported that “the circulation of the H3N2 virus in Goiás reinforces the need to maintain the same security protocols necessary for Covid-19, such as using a mask, hand hygiene, if you are going to meet, give preference to well-kept places. aired and, above all, the search for the vaccine, available at health posts in the municipalities”.

The rate of people vaccinated against the flu in Goiás is 73%. The department recommends that people who have flu symptoms, such as fever, cough and runny nose, seek medical attention.

Doctors from the Ministry of Health were sent, on Tuesday (12/21), to Rio Verde, in southwestern Goiás, to carry out a task force aimed at investigating the increase in cases of the H3N2 variant of the influenza A influenza virus. The folder confirmed that the team gathered information to verify whether or not there was an outbreak of the disease.

Alert

The State Department of Health (SES-GO) issued, on Sunday (12/19), a warning about cases of H3N2 registered in municipalities in Goiás. In the newsletter, the folder drew attention to the outbreaks already registered in other states, the high level of transmission of the disease, the symptoms and the number of cases already confirmed in the state.

In addition to Rio Verde and Goiânia, there are also confirmed cases in the cities of Trindade, Porangatu, Catalão, Caçu, Aparecida de Goiânia and Anápolis.

The recommendations for the prevention of contagion are similar to those taken against the coronavirus: use of a mask, hand hygiene and flu vaccination.

Prevention

In addition to vaccination as a form of prevention, the agency also recommended following measures similar to the sanitary protocol adopted against Covid-19, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

The evolution of flu varies according to the body of each patient. While there are asymptomatic people, it is also common to have other symptoms, such as: respiratory discomfort, fever, cough, tiredness and body aches.