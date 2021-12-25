H3N2 flu cases are advancing in 19 states. See how to prevent

The latest flu epidemic, caused by the H3N2 mutation of the influenza A virus, has spread rapidly across the country over the past few weeks.

Survey carried out by metropolises together with the state departments of Health shows that 19 units of the Federation have already registered cases of the disease that killed 16 people in Brazil.

Data were collected on Thursday (23/12). The deaths are concentrated in six states. The region with the most records of deaths from H3N2 is Rio de Janeiro, where seven fatal victims of the virus were recorded.

Rio was one of the first to report cases of H3N2. The increase in the number of incidents took place in the same period in which the city’s city hall made the use of face protection masks more flexible, given the reduction in cases and deaths caused by Covid-19.

The states with records of deaths by Covid-19 are: Bahia (2 deaths), Espírito Santo (2 deaths), Paraná (1 death), Pernambuco (3 deaths), Rio de Janeiro (7 deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul ( 1 death).

In the previous survey carried out by metropolises, on December 18, there were confirmed diagnoses of the H3N2 strain in 11 Brazilian states. Now, at least 19 federative units have registered cases of the variant.

The new strain of flu is already circulating in the following units of the Federation: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Sergipe, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul and Rondônia.

Only two states reported that there are no records of positive cases for influenza A: Tocantins and Roraima. São Paulo, Piauí, Mato Grosso, Amapá, Alagoas and Acre did not respond to the article’s questions.

In the case of São Paulo, the state Health Department had disclosed that, as of December 10, 50 deaths from influenza were recorded this year. In total, there were 665 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome virus (SRAG). The folder, however, did not inform at the time which were the detected variants.

See the progress of the Influenza A (H3N2) epidemic in Brazil:

under-notification

Monitoring of influenza A positive cases has been affected by the paucity of data on the disease. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the State Health Department reported having registered 47 patients affected by the new strain.

However, data from the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro indicate that the region reported more than 21 thousand positive cases for H3N2 in a period of three weeks.

Questioned by the report, the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro reported that the database is updated according to information provided by the municipalities.

According to the agency, there may be underreporting due to problems in recording information in the system. In addition, the secretariat stated that the numbers of influenza are still “under investigation”, as they need to undergo laboratory analysis.

“The Department of Health clarifies that Tabnet receives raw data from the municipalities, which need to undergo a review to eliminate inconsistencies in the bank. The 2021 notifications related to SRAG due to influenza are still under investigation and review, as, in the Influenza Surveillance, cases are only confirmed by laboratory diagnosis”, informed the secretariat.

The hacker attack that hit the Ministry of Health on December 10th interrupted the functioning of several systems in the folder, and has also damaged the record of flu cases.

In a statement, the State Department of Health of São Paulo said that it asked for an “urgent statement” from the Ministry of Health regarding the country’s epidemiological scenario and the failures in disease notification systems.

“Since December 9, federal information systems have been unavailable, including SIVEP Influenza, in which cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and also Covid-19 are reported, which hinders the updating of state statistics . Consequently, the monitoring of statistics is impacted, making it difficult to define coping strategies at the right time. In addition, the state of São Paulo borders Rio de Janeiro, where cases of influenza are on the rise”, informed the state government.

The article sought out the Ministry of Health to provide clarification on the subject, but did not get a return until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

Virus Circulation

The first identification of the new flu variant was carried out by the Respiratory and Measles Virus Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC), linked to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The researchers used samples collected in the city of Rio de Janeiro to investigate the strain, named H3N2 Darwin.

As with other mutations of the virus, the symptoms of the new variant are high fever, cough, sore throat, body, head and joint pain, in addition to chills and a feeling of fatigue.

According to Fiocruz, the increase in cases during the last months of the year is an atypical phenomenon in Brazil, as the influenza virus has greater circulation in the winter period, between the months of July and September.

Researcher Fernando Motta, from the Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, explains that the rapid spread of the Darwin strain may be related to the low number of cases of influenza registered in the country in 2020, the year in which the Covid pandemic occurred. 19 began and a large part of the population spent more time at home, away from the crowds.

In a video released on the laboratory’s website on Thursday (23/12), Motta explains: “The lack of circulation of the virus meant that we did not have the effect of reminding our immune system to fight the flu.”

Prevention and treatment

The transmission of the H3N2 virus happens through droplets that are suspended in the air when a person with the flu coughs, speaks or sneezes. The contagion can also happen through direct contact with infected people.

The recommendations are to avoid staying for a long time indoors with many people, not putting your hands over your eyes and mouth before washing them, in addition to keeping your distance from people with the flu.

Treatment for influenza viruses is done with symptomatic medications such as flu, analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

The infectologist Ricardo Paul Kosop, from the Doctoralia website, also warns of the importance of testing. “Any and all so-called ‘new’ respiratory symptoms must be investigated to confirm or deny the diagnosis of Covid-19, as this is the virus with the greatest circulation at the moment and has a great collective impact. Thus, the test helps both in the diagnosis and treatment of the patient, as well as in the isolation of him and his contacts”, he details.

Vaccination

Motta also claims that the low adherence to the National Campaign for Immunization against Influenza also interfered negatively in the increase in cases of the disease in Brazil.

The action promoted by the Ministry of Health began in April this year and was even extended due to low coverage. The campaign ended on September 30, but the target audience — made up of seniors, pregnant women, children and health professionals — was not fully reached during the period.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, this adherence was very low. This possibly caused the viruses to continue circulating, even if in a small way, which had not been detected on the radar, but it continued to evolve”, pointed out Motta.

The researcher claims that the low demand for the immunizing agent, added to the reduction in cases of influenza in the midst of the pandemic, made the immune system “forget” its ability to protect against the virus.

“Because of this, most likely we have this strain here in the country, which enters a moment when there is a low percentage of vaccination and a low percentage of virus circulation. It’s like our immune system forgetting about this virus, causing it to circulate more”, he emphasizes.