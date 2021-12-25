H3N2: Influenza H3N2: how to avoid it, what are the symptoms and the effectiveness of the vaccine

THE H3N2 subtype of the influenza virus is causing unusual outbreaks of the flu in dozens of Brazilian cities, after promoting an epidemic in Rio de Janeiro. Knowing the symptoms of this new flu and knowing how to differentiate it from Covid-19 is important to understand the progress of the two viruses and seek the correct treatment.

Infection caused by H3N2 generates classic respiratory symptoms, causes intense discomfort and is more dangerous for the elderly, children and patients with comorbidities.

It is suspected that it spread around here out of time due to two factors: low adherence to flu’s vacine and the relaxation of the measures that were being taken to curb the coronavirus.

To prevent it from advancing and competing with Covid-19, which is experiencing its “return of those who were not”, it will be necessary to intensify immunization. THE flu’s vacine, available to all Brazilians at health centers, helps protect against this new influenza subtype, which was named H3N2 Darwin, although it itself is not included in the formula.

We explain. “The H3N2 strain has been in the vaccine for a long time – Butantan produces a formula every year with H1N1, H3N2 and type B influenza. As the virus mutates easily, new variants appear within these groups, such as H3N2 Darwin” , says biologist Ricardo Oliveira, production director at the Butantan Institute.

The infectologist Jaime Rocha, professor at the School of Medicine at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR), reinforces the role of immunization. “Not having exactly the predominant strain does not mean that the immunizing agent does not protect. It only reduces its effectiveness a little. This does not work in such an absolute way”, clarifies the doctor.

H3N2 flu symptoms and how it is treated

The disease caused by H3N2 Darwin has been called new flu, but in practice the symptoms are well known. “The main signs are runny nose, cough, sore throat, body pain, headache, weakness and fever“lists physician Felipe Duarte, manager of Inpatients and Medical Practices at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

Generally speaking, patients with these symptoms must undergo seven-day isolation to avoid infecting others, in addition to having rest, have good nutrition, be well hydrated and use medication to alleviate pain and fever.

As hospitals and health posts have long lines in the affected capitals, if the picture is light, the idea is to recover at home and keep an eye out for warning signs. “If there is fainting, shortness of breath, wheezing, fever that is difficult to control or seizures, it is necessary to seek immediate help”, warns the doctor.

The problem is that we are in the time of Covid-19, which causes symptoms very similar to those of influenza, and only tests can differentiate the two viruses. Even with mild complaints, manage to isolate yourself and do a test (difficulty that has been reported by many people who have sought care recently) is important.

“That is why it is not so simple to follow the most usual recommendation, which is to stay at home if the situation is not serious”, notes Helio Arthur Bacha, infectious disease specialist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

Testing helps define the course of treatment. There are medications to fight influenza, but they are only indicated for people at risk of aggravation.

“Oseltamivir, known as Tamiflu, the main antiviral used to treat influenza, can cause side effects that affect the gastrointestinal system, such as nausea, stomach pain and nausea. There are other possible repercussions, described in the package insert, but which are rarer”, explains the Sírio-Libanês doctor.

“It is necessary to assess whether the person is at risk of complications. For young people, the literature shows that the use of medicines does not offer so many benefits that justify the prescription”, explains Duarte.

Self-medication is especially dangerous for those who already have kidney and liver problems.

Who is the H3N2 influenza?

The virus that causes the flu splits into species A, B and C, which are further classified into several subtypes. the type group A is the most common and it is usually responsible for seasonal flu and those that cause epidemics, such as the H1N1 flu in 1918 and 2009, and now the H3N2 flu, which first appeared in 1968 in Hong Kong.

Type A strains are characterized by two letters, which come from hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). “OH is the protein that helps the virus stick to our cell, and N is what it uses to replicate”, teaches Rocha.

Types B and C tend to cause milder conditions, with C being rarer and not of concern from an epidemiological point of view.

Why are we experiencing a flu outbreak now?

Influenza itself has been a worldwide concern for centuries. In the last two years, however, it disappeared, because the coronavirus it took the spotlight by storm and made us adopt habits that end up preventing the flu as well.

“People forgot about it and didn’t get vaccinated. Besides, there was still a relaxation of security protocols in most cities, such as the use of masks and distancing”, explains Rocha.

This type of virus circulates more easily in autumn and winter. But with such a window of opportunity, it ended up replicating easily right here in the midst of high temperatures.

Is it still worth getting the flu shot?

“Every year, the influenza virus undergoes small mutations. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises countries on the composition of new vaccines”, says infectologist Jaime Rocha.

The H3N2 Darwin strain had already been detected by the WHO, which suggested, in September, its inclusion in the vaccine – time that would be enough for the production of doses that would protect Brazilians in the 2022 campaign, which takes place strategically close to winter, period of peak of the disease.

I didn’t have time to anticipate it, but that’s okay. The immunizing agent available at health centers provides partial protection because, as we said, it contains an older version of H3N2 in its composition. That is, it facilitates the recognition of the virus by the immune system and reduces the risk that the infection will spread.

The production of the updated formula should start in January so that the doses are sent to the Ministry of Health between the end of March and beginning of April, according to the director of the Butantan Institute.

Why are cases being reported as the flu syndrome?

“The term indicates a set of symptoms caused by any flu virus. The doctor always assesses which viruses are in circulation to be able to refine the diagnosis, but only with the exam can you be sure what it is”, explains Rocha, the infectologist at PUC-PR.

Test data feeds into a “sentinel network”. “It is formed by UPAs, UBs and private clinics that carry out tests on patients with conditions of flu syndrome. It works as a great surveillance center for doctors to know what is circulating in the region”, explains Rocha.

However, when a site cannot manage to test all patients, the cases end up being publicized in a more generic way, making it difficult to know if there is a new high in Covid-19 and or if the biggest problem is the flu.

Braking transmission depends on collective attitudes

As Covid-19 became a prevalent disease, the population ended up paying attention only to it. With the reduction of cases and relaxation of restrictions, more people left without masks, gathered and neglected their hygiene. In addition to the fact that the pandemic is not over and the Ômicron variant already circulating in Brazil, the flu itself can also be dangerous.

In the case of influenza, the risk is greater for children under 5 years, the elderly and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes. That’s why you can’t neglect it.

“Some people take the test and, discarding Covid-19, feel at ease because they lose the fear of transmitting it to someone else – without imagining that it can cause a serious case in more vulnerable individuals”, explains the doctor from PUC-PR.

Opera summary: even in the midst of the holiday season, the ideal is to maintain preventive measures. Doctors emphasize the importance of staying at home if you have symptoms and of keeping your breathing etiquette, coughing and sneezing, always covering your face. In the case of influenza, the recommended isolation is seven days.

Individuals not immunized against influenza need special attention. “Those who are not vaccinated or have lower immunity may have a higher fever, be intensely ill and transmit the virus more”, assesses the Albert Einstein infectologist. This is also true for Covid-19. In both cases, vaccines save lives.