Half an hour of blue show was a real goodbye for Benfica

It’s been a long time since you’ve seen a classic like this… with such an unbalanced display and result (3-0). FC Porto continues in the Portuguese Cup at the expense of an unrecognizable Benfica and orphan of Jorge Jesus, who is in a bad light before Christmas. In this Thursday’s derby, the dragons scored three goals in 30 minutes – the first in 33 seconds – and then spent 60 minutes wasting a rout, which today no one would find strange given the blue and white dominance. And in a week there will be more and also at Estádio do Dragão. The game for the 16th round of the I Liga is on the 30th.

It was already known that coaches would be absent actors. Both suspended by the Federation’s Disciplinary Board, Sérgio Conceição and Jorge Jesus were faithful to what was expected of them. A FC Porto with Marchesín in goal and Fernando Cardoso in place of Pepe (he didn’t recover in time) and a Benfica with André Almeida in a defensive line by three and Taarabt in the reinforcement of the midfield.

The smoke from the rockets waved on the benches still paraded across the lawn as the dragons took the lead in the game. A goal made in the middle of a small red area by Evanilson, who at 33 seconds (!) shot Helton Leite. Since the 1958-59 season, a goal has not been scored in the first minute of a derby. Evanilson was the fifth in history to do so since 1937.

A very strong entry from the home team, betting on the immediate pressure on the ball that touched Benfica back there. At 5 minutes Helton Leite flew to stop João Mário’s goal and send the ball to a corner. The 2-0 was born from the set-piece. The Brazilian goalkeeper shook the ball at the feet of Vitinha (perhaps the best of the derby), who with a classy shot put the ball in goal.

Without supported football, Rafa’s attacks fall on deaf ears. And in addition to not being able to build the eagles, they also felt many difficulties in sustaining the offensive momentum of the white and blues, who only let Benfica breathe after 15 minutes and after winning by two. The option was to try the direct game and thus get the ball in Darwin. The Uruguayan still put the ball in goal in the 17th minute, but the move was disallowed for out of play by 4 centimeters. If supporters were used to discussing the intensity of the penalty shots to say about the fairness of the result, since the VAR took action, the debate has been in centimeters… of offside.

At 31 minutes the 3-0! Everything easy and some Colombian genius in the mix. Luis Díaz took Otamendi out of the game, made a wait to see who was in the best position to score and saw Evanilson, who in front position shot Helton Leite again. The Brazilian scored twice in the game and scored in the cup – he scored in all three games – before blurring the painting and being sent off before the break, in what was the first expulsion of his career. Before Díaz exaggerated his humility and missed an open goal after a desperate departure from Helton Leite.

45 minutes… of almost nothing

At half-time the dragons won by three, but it could have been four or five. Since 2010-11, the white and blues did not reach halftime winning 3-0 (the game ended 5-0). At this point, all eyes are looking for Jorge Jesus in the Estádio do Dragão boxes, as well as those looking for the culprit of collective confusion on the field (and off it). Much thanks to the coach and the leaders of Flamengo, who have been in Portugal for a week to try to convince the coach to return to Brazil. The tense atmosphere created in no way helped the preparation of a classic to be eliminated and defeat leaves him in check in Luz.

Knowing that he was going to play 45 minutes with another one on the field, Jesus, through the hand of João de Deus, refreshed the team with Everton (instead of Gilberto) and Yaremchuk (instead of Taarabt) and changed the scheme using the traditional 4x4x2. Yaremchuk did not need a minute to bring the ball into the hands of an attentive Marchesín. It was a sign of a more clairvoyant Benfica in the area facing a dragon that continued to waste.

Taremi continued a series of games without scoring by hitting the post after being masterfully served by Zaidu. The Iranian was incredulous at the aim (or lack thereof). Soon after, Fábio Cardoso, newcomer in classics, took Darwin out of the game and forced Jesus to launch Seferovic. In less than a minute, the Swiss made two head threats.

The game then entered a phase of a lot of mischief, many fouls, many game breaks and many celebrations in the stands with a goal disallowed to Otamendi, who was sent off soon after. And to finish off another goal disallowed by FC Porto player Fábio Cardoso. Nothing to prevent FC Porto’s 98th victory over Benfica: the white and blues now have 10 more victories in the duels between the two teams.

