HBO humiliates Netflix on 2021 best series list; see the top 10· TV News

In the second year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, HBO humiliated Netflix in the list of the 10 most praised series by critics for 2021, according to the website Metacritic. With acclaimed titles such as Succession, The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown (2021), the premium channel dominated the relationship with five productions, against only one by the streaming giant.

The site analyzed 61 “best of the year” lists made by experts from leading US media outlets such as Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly magazine and The Boston Globe newspaper. The relationships include North American and international productions.

The site has its own system that ranks the titles according to the placements in the rankings published in each vehicle. The first place gets three points; the second, two; those chosen from third to tenth place receive one point each.

The gold medal in the Metacritc rankings was Succession, whose season three ending broke its US ratings record. The Roy family drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong is nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe and topped nine best of the year lists. The HBO hit secured first place in the top 10 with 71 points.

In second place, with 43 points, appears The Underground Railroad (2021), a miniseries from Prime Video that also garnered praise this year. The attraction was among the 2021 Emmy nominees, with no fewer than seven nominations, and starred Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) and Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby).

Among the top five series on the rankings, three are from HBO. In addition to the leader Succession, the drama comedy The White Lotus and the miniseries Mare of Easttown (2021) appear in fourth and fifth place respectively. The third position went to the debutant Reservation Dogs, the first attraction starring a cast mainly of indigenous actors.

netflix disappointed

If in 2020 Netflix had three titles in the Metacritc ranking, this year the streaming giant left something to be desired. Of the dozens of new productions shown in 2021, only the Round 6 phenomenon appeared in the list, securing ninth place.

With poor performance, the platform had its worst year since 2018, when it had not placed any attraction in the list. Of the series that appeared on the 2020 list, The Crown did not debut new episodes this year, while Bojack Horseman (2014-2020) and The Queen’s Gambit (2020) ended their trajectories.

The biggest surprise in the top 10 was the presence of many new series. In addition to Reservation Dogs, newcomers Hacks (HBO Max), Only Murders in the Building (Star+) and It’s a Sin (HBO Max) also caught the attention of critics and figured in the rankings.

WandaVision (2021), the first Marvel Universe series to debut on Disney+, surprised by taking sixth place. The attraction appeared in 28 of the 61 lists analyzed by the website and totaled 35 points.

The most missed absence was Ted Lasso, whose second season won the Best Comedy Series at this year’s Emmy and distributed figurines to the cast headed by Jason Sudeikis. With 22.5 points, she was only in 11th place.

Check out the complete list of the top ten series of 2020 by North American critics. (In parentheses, the TV news indicates where each attraction is available in Brazil).