HDMI 2.1a will come with a feature that will enrich the HDR experience but confuses even more

Novelty may cause even more problems in HDMI naming

THE HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) announced during a pre-CES 2022 (via TFTCcentral) a new update that will be coming for certification HDMI. it will be called HDMI 2.1a and will come with the new feature called “Source Based Tone Mapping” (SBTM). This novelty promises to bring an enhanced HDR experience, but it may end up making naming problems even worse than connections HDMI 2.1 have been facing.

With the literal translation of your name being ‘Source Based Tone Mapping‘, the resource SBTM promises to bring several benefits to games. In short, the novelty is able to control the display’s tone mapping, allowing different computer windows to display different content, one with SDR and the other with HDR content.

This means that the new will not replace the technology. HDR, but rather enrich your experience, bringing a series of functional and visual improvements. As stated by the HDMI Licensing Administrator, The SBTM “It allows the source to send a video signal that makes the most of the HDR capability of a specific screen, adjusting its output to best leverage the potential of each screen.”



Credits: Playback / TFTCentral / HDMI Licensing Administrator

Allowing control of the content of each computer window, the HDMI 2.1a will bring up the option of playing a video with very detailed images and great contrast, but without influencing the other window that is open with a text. This new feature will work normally with the technologies HDR10, HLG and HDR and the operation will depend on which video output and input devices are supported, which can come through a firmware update for many smart TVs and monitors.



HDMI 2.1a may worsen HDMI naming problems

THE HDMI Licensing Administrator has been heavily criticized recently for its way of certifying devices that support different versions of hdmi. As pointed out by the VideoCardZ, the agency opens a loophole for sellers to deceive users.

The organization considers version specifications 2.1 just as optional and the features of the HDMI 2.0 have been transferred to the latest version. Meaning that manufacturers can sell devices without supporting state-of-the-art features claiming to have HDMI 2.1.

This ends up creating a big problem where Chinese manufacturers are selling their monitors claiming they have inputs 2.1, but with these ports having version 2.0 specs. With the release of HDMI 2.1a presumably both the version 2.0 such as 2.1 will be transferred to the new standard, enabling manufacturers to market their devices with HDMI 2.1a but without support for features like “Source Based Tone Mapping” (SBTM).

