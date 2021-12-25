Health and endemic agents in Macapá start receiving minimum wages in January, says city hall | Amapá

As of the January payroll, the effective 283 agents for endemic diseases and 651 community health agents in Macapá will receive the national minimum wage for the categories, of R$ 1,550. With that, the various salary ranges of these workers will be readjusted to adjust to the value.
In addition to the amount paid from January, professionals must receive the retroactive amount for the months of October, November and December.
The change was announced on Tuesday (21) by the mayor Dr. Furlan in a meeting with agents and representatives of the trade union of the category and the superintendent of the Ministry of Health in Amapá, Roberto Bauer. Also present were Secretary of Health Karlene Lamberg and State Representative Jory Oeiras.
“Recognition involves valuing the salary. That’s why, in a year of management, we are here announcing the salary floor for these professionals, who are daily going from house to house to take care of us”, explained the mayor of Macapá.
Among the functions of agents of endemic diseases and community health is carrying out environmental education and disease prevention actions. They are characterized by direct contact with the population, through home visits.
