Heavy rains again wreak havoc and floods in Bahia; governor orders the creation of a support base in Ilhéus, in the south of the state | Bahia

Governor Rui Costa determined the installation of a support base in the municipality of Ilhéus, south of Bahia, with the objective of optimizing efforts to help cities that suffer from heavy rains. The announcement was made this Saturday morning (25), when at least 19 cities in the region are hit by storms.

Across the state, 66 cities are in an emergency situation because of the rains. Until the night of Friday (24), 17 deaths were registered caused by the rains that hit Bahia since the beginning of November.

The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses. According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), 3,788 people were left homeless and needed support from city halls and 10,955 were left homeless (they had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter) until Friday (24).

Storms also affect other parts of the state: the cities of Ibipeba and João Dourado, in the northern region, have suffered from flooding of roads and houses since Thursday (23). The situation is similar in Salvador, which before the end of December had already registered a volume of rain five times greater than expected for the entire month.

Rui met with mayors, state secretaries, Civil Defense and the Fire Department, to identify and expedite the first actions, mainly recovery of essential services. The governor also kept in touch with governors in the Northeast and informed that Flavio Dino, from Maranhão, has already offered help, but the assistance was not detailed. In addition, the minister of citizenship, João Roma, made available the structure of the Federal Government.

The rain that hit almost all regions of Bahia at the beginning of the month had given a truce, but fell again strongly since Thursday (23) and intensified on Friday (24), remaining until this Saturday.

According to the state’s Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence, the municipalities most affected by recent storms are: Coaraci, Dário Meira, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Iguaí, Itabuna, Itajuípe, Itambé, Itapitanga, Itororó and Pau Brazil.

In Guaratinga, for example, around 600 families are displaced and at least 58 houses have collapsed. In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.

On Friday, the agency updated the statistics and pointed to an increase in the number of homeless and displaced people throughout Bahia. In all, 378,986 people were affected by the rain in some way. Until then, 66 municipalities are in an emergency situation because of the rain, since the beginning of November.

The heavy rain that hits the south and extreme south of Bahia has also caused interdictions on several roads in the region. According to the Military and Federal Highway Police, there are several flooding points, which make it impossible for vehicles to pass this Saturday (25).

Road connecting the cities of Itabuna and Ilhéus is closed after flooding

Here are the excerpts with restriction:

BR-415, between Itabuna and Ilhéus, totally closed at the Ceplac height, due to the accumulation of rainwater on the highway;

BR-415, stretch between Itabuna and Ibicaraí, completely closed at the height of Cajuzeiro, due to the accumulation of rainwater on the highway;

BR-489, stretch between Itamaraju and Prado, completely closed in the Furado region;

BA-130, stretch between Ibitupã and Ibicuí, completely closed at kilometer 553;

BA-651, stretch between Itapitanga and Coaraci, completely closed off by the overflow of water over the bridge located in the region called Barracão, approximately 16 km from Itapitanga;

BA-130, stretch between the district of Itaiá and the municipality of Ibicuí, partially closed at kilometer 581, in the location known as Corte, due to a landslide;

The stretch of BR-101, between Itabela and Eunápolis, was released on Friday (24), after more than 24 hours of interdiction caused by the sinking of the lane, at kilometer 730. However, the passage of vehicles has been slow. because of flooding, which causes traffic jams in the region.

At kilometer 680 on the BA-001, on the bridge connecting the cities of Prado and Alcobaça, the restriction is for heavy vehicle traffic only. The same situation occurs on the BA-284 stretch, between Itamaraju and Jucuruçu, at the entrance to the São Paulino district.

