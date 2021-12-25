Historic! Palmeiras wins 100 titles in five years

This month of December marked the history of Palmeiras, reaching the feat of 100 football titles in a period of just five years. The milestone was reached this Wednesday, when the Crias da Academia beat Mirassol and conquered the Paulistão Under-20 for the fifth consecutive time in the last decision of the season. The expressive number has achievements in men’s professional football, women’s football and Verdão’s youth teams.
The trajectory of 100 male professional titles began in 2018, with the conquest of the Brasileirão. 2020 was the year of the triple crown, with the titles of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, in addition to the Florida Cup.
The last cup raised by the professional team alviverde was the Libertadores 2021, when Verdão beat Flamengo 2-1 at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo, in Uruguay.
The female professional team also had its contribution. Reactivated in 2019, Palestrinas won, in the first year of their resumption, the Copa Paulista against São Paulo in the final. In 2021, they were two-time champions of the competition over São José at Allianz Parque.
The greatest number of titles came from the country’s most victorious youth category. There were 92 trophies in 10 categories: Under-10 (3), Under-11 (8), Under-12 (10), Under-13 (12), Under-14 (12), Under-15 (12), Under -16 (8), U-17 (10) and U-20 (17).
In addition to the fourth championship following the Paulistão (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), the U-20 team also won the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the 2019 Brazil Cup. Another highlight was the two-time world championship of the U-17 Palmeiras ( 2018 and 2019), in addition to having been champions of São Paulo (2018) and two-time champions of the Copa do Brasil (2019 and 2019).
COMPLETE LIST OF 100 PALM TITLES IN FIVE YEARS:
PROFESSIONAL MASCULINE
Brazilian Champion: 2018
Florida Cup: 2020
Paulista Champion: 2020
Copa Libertadores da América: 2020 and 2021
Brazil Cup: 2020
FEMALE PROFESSIONAL
São Paulo Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2021
U-20
Bellinzona International Tournament – Switzerland: 2017
São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021
Santiago Soccer Cup: 2018 and 2020
ICTG Uitgeest Tournament: 2018
Terborg Tournament: 2018
CEE Cup: 2018 and 2019
Brazilian Champion: 2018
Ipiranga International Cup: 2019
Brazil Cup: 2019
Terborg Tournament: 2019
Aesch Tournament: 2019
U-17
Scopigno Cup: 2017 and 2018
Brazil Cup: 2017 and 2019
Club World Cup: 2018 and 2019
Paulista Champion: 2018
SNAF Mondial Cup U-17: 2019
Brazilian Super Cup: 2019
FAM Cup Tournament: 2020
SUB-16
Future Cup International Youth Tournament: 2017
Salvador Cup – Silver Series: 2017 and 2018
1st Blumenau City Cup U-17: 2017
FAM CUP Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Saitama International Football Festival: 2018
II LNTS International Cup: 2019
UNDER-15
Brazil-Japan Tournament: 2017
Premier Cup: 2017 and 2021
São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2019 and 2021
Brazil Cup of Children’s Football: 2018
We Love Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Evergrande Cup U15 International Football Championship: 2019
World Cup 2nd of July: 2019
Jeju International Youth Football Tournament: 2019
UNDER-14
Pan American Children’s Football Meeting (EFIPAN): 2017, 2018 and 2020
Paulista Cup: 2017
Tokyo U-14 International Youth Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Dani Cup: 2018
Junior Brazilian Champion: 2018
24th Sub-14 Brazil-Japan Harmony Exchange: 2019
Brazil Under-14 Sports Festival: 2019
Brazil Sub-14 Sports Festival (2nd edition): 2019
Umbro Cup: 2021
UNDER-13
12th Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017
VII Gold Cup: 2017
São Ludgero City Cup: 2017 and 2019
Hollyhock Cup Myth: 2018 and 2019
Paulista Champion: 2018
Brazil Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2020
Gold Cup: 2019
Funroots Cup: 2019
Football Development League (CBF): 2021
SUB-12
Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017, 2019 and 2020
1st Avanhandava International Cup: 2018
Puma Toreros Cup: 2018
Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup U-12: 2019
Carpesol International Challenge: 2019
PUMA Toreros U-12 Cup: 2019
Cup molding: 2019
Ibercup – International Football Tournament: 2020
SUB-11
Belmmare U-11 International Cup: 2017 and 2018
Paulista Champion: 2017
GO Cup: 2018 and 2019
Gold Cup: 2019
Dani Cup: 2019
Rudder Cup: 2019
SUB-10
Ibercup Tournament – Brazil Stage: 2018 and 2019
Dani Cup: 2019
