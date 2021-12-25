Historic! Palmeiras wins 100 titles in five years

This month of December marked the history of Palmeiras, reaching the feat of 100 football titles in a period of just five years. The milestone was reached this Wednesday, when the Crias da Academia beat Mirassol and conquered the Paulistão Under-20 for the fifth consecutive time in the last decision of the season. The expressive number has achievements in men’s professional football, women’s football and Verdão’s youth teams.

The trajectory of 100 male professional titles began in 2018, with the conquest of the Brasileirão. 2020 was the year of the triple crown, with the titles of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, in addition to the Florida Cup.

Palmeiras, three-time champion of the Libertadores

The last cup raised by the professional team alviverde was the Libertadores 2021, when Verdão beat Flamengo 2-1 at the Estadio Centenário de Montevideo, in Uruguay.

The female professional team also had its contribution. Reactivated in 2019, Palestrinas won, in the first year of their resumption, the Copa Paulista against São Paulo in the final. In 2021, they were two-time champions of the competition over São José at Allianz Parque.

The greatest number of titles came from the country’s most victorious youth category. There were 92 trophies in 10 categories: Under-10 (3), Under-11 (8), Under-12 (10), Under-13 (12), Under-14 (12), Under-15 (12), Under -16 (8), U-17 (10) and U-20 (17).

In addition to the fourth championship following the Paulistão (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), the U-20 team also won the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the 2019 Brazil Cup. Another highlight was the two-time world championship of the U-17 Palmeiras ( 2018 and 2019), in addition to having been champions of São Paulo (2018) and two-time champions of the Copa do Brasil (2019 and 2019).

COMPLETE LIST OF 100 PALM TITLES IN FIVE YEARS:

PROFESSIONAL MASCULINE

Brazilian Champion: 2018

Florida Cup: 2020

Paulista Champion: 2020

Copa Libertadores da América: 2020 and 2021

Brazil Cup: 2020

FEMALE PROFESSIONAL

São Paulo Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2021

U-20

Bellinzona International Tournament – ​​Switzerland: 2017

São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Santiago Soccer Cup: 2018 and 2020

ICTG Uitgeest Tournament: 2018

Terborg Tournament: 2018

CEE Cup: 2018 and 2019

Brazilian Champion: 2018

Ipiranga International Cup: 2019

Brazil Cup: 2019

Terborg Tournament: 2019

Aesch Tournament: 2019

U-17

Scopigno Cup: 2017 and 2018

Brazil Cup: 2017 and 2019

Club World Cup: 2018 and 2019

Paulista Champion: 2018

SNAF Mondial Cup U-17: 2019

Brazilian Super Cup: 2019

FAM Cup Tournament: 2020

SUB-16

Future Cup International Youth Tournament: 2017

Salvador Cup – Silver Series: 2017 and 2018

1st Blumenau City Cup U-17: 2017

FAM CUP Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Saitama International Football Festival: 2018

II LNTS International Cup: 2019

UNDER-15

Brazil-Japan Tournament: 2017

Premier Cup: 2017 and 2021

São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2019 and 2021

Brazil Cup of Children’s Football: 2018

We Love Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Evergrande Cup U15 International Football Championship: 2019

World Cup 2nd of July: 2019

Jeju International Youth Football Tournament: 2019

UNDER-14

Pan American Children’s Football Meeting (EFIPAN): 2017, 2018 and 2020

Paulista Cup: 2017

Tokyo U-14 International Youth Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Dani Cup: 2018

Junior Brazilian Champion: 2018

24th Sub-14 Brazil-Japan Harmony Exchange: 2019

Brazil Under-14 Sports Festival: 2019

Brazil Sub-14 Sports Festival (2nd edition): 2019

Umbro Cup: 2021

UNDER-13

12th Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017

VII Gold Cup: 2017

São Ludgero City Cup: 2017 and 2019

Hollyhock Cup Myth: 2018 and 2019

Paulista Champion: 2018

Brazil Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2020

Gold Cup: 2019

Funroots Cup: 2019

Football Development League (CBF): 2021

SUB-12

Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017, 2019 and 2020

1st Avanhandava International Cup: 2018

Puma Toreros Cup: 2018

Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup U-12: 2019

Carpesol International Challenge: 2019

PUMA Toreros U-12 Cup: 2019

Cup molding: 2019

Ibercup – International Football Tournament: 2020

SUB-11

Belmmare U-11 International Cup: 2017 and 2018

Paulista Champion: 2017

GO Cup: 2018 and 2019

Gold Cup: 2019

Dani Cup: 2019

Rudder Cup: 2019

SUB-10

Ibercup Tournament – ​​Brazil Stage: 2018 and 2019

Dani Cup: 2019

