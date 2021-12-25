Horoscope of the day (12/24/2021): forecast for Friday

View your horoscope for the day, this Friday, December 24th, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean to your sign today and be sure to check your daily horoscope for the 24th of December 2021, Friday.

Aries Horoscope

Take it easy, Arian! Don’t push or expect perfection today. Your day requires more flexibility. Everything that needed to be done has already been done. It’s also important that you give people space to be who they are. This will make it easier to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Taurus Horoscope

This Christmas day will be remarkable, Taurus, as it will invite you to face things you were avoiding. Indulge in the healing and transformation process, without running away or hiding (again). There is an extraordinary strength in stepping out of your comfort zone.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini, let go of what has limited your actions and achievements, let it flow. The astral tip is for you to strongly rely on your personal power and competence to get where you want! Be truly you, in essence, that way everything will flow better.

Cancer Horoscope

With its ruling star, the moon, passing through the sign of virgin, its sixth is conducive to organizing the festivities, being helpful and helping everyone will be attitudes in tune with the energy of the coming days! Take advantage of this vibe to organize and plan this rest of the year.

Leo Horoscope

In this and the next few days, try to see life from new points of view, leonine. Be more malleable, allow yourself to change your mind, opinion and will. It’s nice to keep yourself open to learning new things as you go along! Don’t cling to fixed, authoritarian ways of living your life.

Virgo Horoscope

On this Christmas day, the Moon transits through your sign, making today and tomorrow even more affectionate, affectionate and loving! The climate, more than ever, favors family gatherings, lunches and dinners with special people. This Friday promises a lot of affective memory and nostalgia.

Libra Horoscope

Today the stars ask you to open up to new and unknown opportunities, this Christmas day may surprise you, Libra. Cultivate love in your life, see beauty in little things and reconnect with yourself and your dreams.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpio, this is the time when you need to be more positive about life! It’s important that you notice what thoughts, beliefs and opinions you need to change within yourself that aren’t being cool. Then you will be able to see your journey in a new understanding.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius, New Year’s Eve, Christmas weather, and the stars call you so that, on this day, you can reassess your journey here and discover paths that were previously unknown. It is also important to be calm and patient with yourself. If you are in doubt about something or someone, listen to your intuition!

Capricorn Horoscope

Excellent aspects for this Christmas day. Collaboration and goodwill, planning and diligence are essential to reaching the potential of this day. Dedicate yourself and everything will be alright, Capricorn, your Christmas dinner will come out as you wish!

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius, on this very special day the universe wants to inspire you to have the courage to live your dreams. The universe guides you, but you need to go your way with your own strength and confidence! Have you been thinking a lot about the past or the future? How about focusing on now!?

Pisces Horoscope

Attention Pisces, because there are some difficult aspects in the sky for you. Exaggeration of food and the pursuit of unattainable ideas can make you sleepy. Frustrating results are often the result of too much expectations. So trust your planning and don’t leave room for unreasonable charges.