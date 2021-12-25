Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for December 25, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The mandala of the day is designed by astrologer Marcelo Dalla and is named “fragile”

ARIES

You can open dialogue, exchange ideas, invest in contacts, advertising and promotions. The Moon aligns with Mercury, the way is clear for communications. Meanwhile, the Moon follows in Virgo but challenges Neptune in the early evening. It is worth cultivating more judgment and discernment, leaving the most important tasks for the first part of the day. Invest in health care and general improvements. You can also screw up something that isn’t doing you well.

BULL

A dynamic and busy Saturday is what promises the harmony of Moon and Mercury. Makes you want to chat, exchange ideas, circulate and socialize. Creative activities can stimulate your mind and yield good inspiration. Count on more originality too. Prefer autonomy and avoid standing still, it’s time to move your energies. But pay attention to excesses and exaggerations, beware of indulgence and lack. Thankfully, the Moon is still in Virgo, objectivity and discretion are highlighted.

TWINS

Good conversations on the agenda. The Moon goes in harmony with Mercury: communicate freely. Furthermore, Mercury aligns with Neptune to favor refinement and the arts. The day is also favorable for organization and cleaning. The Moon continues in Virgo favoring simplicity, hygiene, care with food and attention to detail. Anything that isn’t right can be fixed. New strategies at work are also welcome, as thinking is more logical, rational and sharper.

CANCER

It’s time for more agility and organization. The Moon follows in Virgo to help you carry out any task with dedication and whimsy. But watch out in the late afternoon and early evening, when the Moon confronts Neptune. If uncertainties arise, better wait. Sometimes something seems to be one thing and when you get close, it’s another. Try to establish priorities, the more complicated matters are better for the morning or evening. Take the opportunity to take care of your physical, emotional and mental health.

LION

Try to adapt to situations with flexibility, prosperity comes as you become more involved in the financial life of friends, partners and partners. Also good time to improve techniques at work. The Moon follows in Virgo to help you cultivate the method and not get lost among so many possibilities. External tasks involving travel and contact are favored. Lua and Mercury follow in harmony: take the opportunity to catch up on messages, chat and exchange ideas more agilely.

VIRGIN

Moon and Mercury follow in harmony, communication, transfers and exchanges gain agility. You can forward topics, invest in good conversations, promote your work and advance in your studies. Take this time to separate what should be kept from what is no longer suitable for your growth. Attention only in the late afternoon and early evening: Lua and Neptune indicate risk of mistakes. But that aspect soon passes. You can improve your service or product, promote improvements and revisions in your life and your routine.

LB

Be open and receptive to accepting constructive suggestions. Try to see everything through a broader, open and innovative perspective. Changes, surprises, new learnings and points of view are and continue to be highlighted. The Moon is still in Virgo, take the opportunity to organize your life and improve your projects. But it is good to remember that Venus is in a retrograde movement: be careful not to exaggerate your expenses and expectations. It is better to opt for simplicity and avoid excesses, including food.

SCORPION

More agility to deal with everyday matters. More clarity in communication and exchanges. The Moon combines forces with Mercury, the thinking becomes more agile and the word is sharpened so that you can get straight to the point and resolve issues. The Moon follows in Virgo, prioritizing health: body, mind and emotion must work in harmony. Try to cultivate this harmony, promoting adaptations and organizations in your routine. Good storage at home or at work is also welcome.

SAGITTARIUS

You can forward professional matters with agility, frankness, spontaneity and enthusiasm. Mars follows in your sign and the Moon combines forces with Mercury, understanding and communication flow better. With Moon in Virgo, also take advantage of changes, cleaning, cleaning and general health care. It is good to control exaggerations, excesses and waste. Venus goes retrograde, asking to beware of inordinate pleasures. Focus now on the concrete realization of your goals, focus on practical solutions.

CAPRICORN

Count on agility to forward tasks, make contacts, promote exchanges and displacements. Moon and Mercury follow in harmony, inspiring frank and direct communication. The Moon remains in Virgo, favoring improvement, judgment and the provision of services. Pay attention only in the late afternoon: Lua and Neptune ask to be careful with distractions and mistakes. Invest in the organization. If doubts or uncertainties arise, take the time to reflect, research and clear up doubts.

AQUARIUM

You are more confident every day. Set goals and priorities, be determined to move forward. Moon and Mercury follow in harmony, the way is open for negotiations, communication and the exchange of information in general. Good time to expand your contacts and attract more opportunities, take advantage. Count on the willingness to take practical steps. With Moon in Virgo, you can make your day more productive. Detachment, simplicity, hygiene and health are also on the agenda.

FISH

Try to direct your initiatives towards the completion of any pending issues. Everything that is not satisfactory can and should be corrected with good conversations. The Moon follows the practical Virgo and calls him to reality, you can take care of the house and health. But the end of the afternoon is lazy with the confrontation between Lua and Neptune. There is a risk of mistakes and distractions, avoid doing something in a hurry. It’s worth avoiding exhausting tasks too. Good reading, soothing music, and meditation are excellent therapies and can spark your creativity.