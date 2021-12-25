How did Itapemirim create an airline?

How did a company undergoing judicial recovery, such as Itapemirim, manage to create an airline? This is a controversial operation since the announcement made by the group’s owner, Sidnei Piva de Jesus, in February 2020. At the time, he announced a contribution of US$ 500 million to the new company through a government fund in the United Arab Emirates.

The money didn’t arrive, but still, the company took off. On Friday (17) she stopped flying after a series of alleged irregularities, such as delays in wages and lack of payment to service providers and suppliers.

In a note, the company alleges that it was negotiating individually with each of its creditors. As for the delay in employee payments, Itapemirim says it went through a specific difficulty, which meant that half of each salary was paid at the beginning of December and the rest had to be paid in installments.

What was the company’s path, from its judicial recovery to the suspension of its activities? What led to the stoppage of flights?

debts and sale

Itapemirim group companies had financial problems that culminated in a request for judicial recovery in 2016. The company had been founded in 1953 by Camilo Cola, a former combatant from Brazil in World War II, but, in the past decade, it started to facing serious financial problems, which resulted in the request for help.

In 2016, the companies of the Itapemirim group were sold to entrepreneurs Camila de Souza Valdivia and Sidnei Piva de Jesus for the symbolic value of R$1.

Tried to buy Passaredo before

In 2017, Itapemirim announced the purchase of the airline Passaredo, which had been undergoing a recovery process for years. In August of that year, however, the Court decreed the end of the financial restructuring of Passaredo, and the company backtracked in negotiating with Itapemirim.

According to Passaredo, Itapemirim failed to comply with the conditions established in the contract, which would have caused the business not to prosper.

In a 2018 court case, in which the UOL had access, the new owners of Itapemirim report having disbursed US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8.6 million at the current exchange rate) as a signal to bring Canadian Bombardier aircraft to Brazil to operate for the company.

Negotiations, however, did not progress, Itapemirim withdrew from the purchase, and the company would only actually fly three years later.

Authorization of Justice allowed to create aerial

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos was created with the formation of a partnership between Viação Itapemirim (under judicial recovery) and businessman Sidnei Piva.

Amid concerns about judicial recovery, in 2020, creditors questioned the group’s owner’s decision to create an airline.

At the time, a decision by the São Paulo Court guaranteed the company that its air arm would be founded. According to the judge in charge of the case, the company was free to conduct its business, as long as it respected the plan voted on by the creditors, which the company always said it had been doing.

Until September 2021, the group had invested approximately R$41 million in the two companies, an amount practically sufficient to pay off the labor debts of the entire group, which are around R$41.5 million.

Request to exit judicial reorganization

In May 2021, more than five years after the start of the judicial reorganization, the Itapemirim group filed a request for the process to be closed. The action has not yet been judged, and there is no deadline for this to occur.

In order to be able to get out of the judicial reorganization, a company must prove that it has been complying with the plan approved by the creditors.

Although Itapemirim has always claimed the correct fulfillment of these duties, reports from the judicial administrator, EXM Partners, to which the UOL had access, point out that the group has not been transparent about its cash.

At various times, the company responsible for monitoring the group’s financial health complained to the Judiciary about the group’s lack of transparency and the failure to send documents.

Itapemirim says that it has been fully complying with all the duties established in the judicial reorganization. As for the questions relating to the airline, the group claims market secrecy so as not to detail the investments and contracts carried out.

low share capital

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos was born with a registered capital of R$380 thousand, R$379 thousand coming from Viação Itapemirim and R$1,000 from Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

According to sources linked to the sector heard by the UOL, this is too low a value for such a large initial operation. Azul, which was founded in 2008, had started its operations with fewer routes and an initial share capital of around US$250 million (R$1.4 billion at the current exchange rate).

Before its debut, Itapemirim announced that it had plans to reach 35 destinations and have 50 aircraft by June 2022. Of this total, it intended to have 20 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2021, an expectation that was reduced to ten aircraft. Today, only seven have been incorporated into the company.

Asked about this amount, the company did not respond to the report’s request for response.

Grant questioned

In June, days before the company started flying, a public hearing was held at the Commission on Travel and Transport of the Chamber of Deputies to debate the procedure for obtaining authorizations for an airline in Brazil.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), Infraero, Itapemirim and the group’s creditors.

At the time, the director of Anac Sérgio Leitão said that the agency is restricted to verifying the fiscal regularity of the company that is seeking a grant to explore air services, and that in the case of Itapemirim, this procedure lasted a year and was very judicious.

Leitão also stated that the judge in the company’s judicial reorganization process was even consulted to find out if there would be any problem in granting authorization to the company.

More recently, in early December, the commission met again to debate the financial health of the group’s various allegations of irregularities.

In the two meetings, which took place openly for popular participation, employees of the group questioned the use of resources that could be used to pay off creditors in the creation of the airline.

In both situations, the company claimed to be acting within the law and that there are no irregularities with the concession.

In Anac’s resolution 377, which determines how the concession is granted to airlines, it is comprehensively defined that the “company must prove its fiscal, social security and labor regularity”.

In other regulations of the agency itself, the operator is required to demonstrate that it has sufficient capital to cover the costs of its operation.

Sources heard by UOL make the reservation that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos is a new company, created in 2020, and that, therefore, there would be no problems as to its regularity.

With that, labor, financial and tax issues would not be an obstacle, since the airline would have nothing that would indicate any irregularity, despite the judicial recovery of its owner.

Added to this, the statement made by the judge in the process that the company is free to conduct its business with the objective of exiting the judicial reorganization may also have influenced the granting of the grant, according to sources heard by the report.

Anac

Asked by the report whether there was any failure to allow a company without apparently sufficient capital, Anac stated that its analysis is strictly technical and follows international standards.

According to the agency, requiring a minimum share capital for the creation of a company of the type would be “to create an artificial barrier to the entry of companies that would be able to technically constitute themselves with a lower expenditure of financial resources, without the proper guarantee that the capital will be used for the benefit of the company”.

In addition, continues Anac, the money invested in the company does not mean that it would necessarily be invested to fulfill the flights offered.

About Itapemirim, Anac says it sent letters to the judicial administrator, the State Public Ministry and the Justice, requesting information about the judicial recovery process of the Itapemirim Group or any other factor that could impact the operation of the new company.

Asked whether it would have to monitor the financial health of the partners of the new company, Anac informed that this issue goes beyond the company itself that is seeking authorization to fly, in addition to having no legal provision.