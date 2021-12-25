How did the turkey, a bird from Mexico, become the main symbol of the Christmas dinner in the world?

Did you know that turkey was not always the star of the Christmas dinner? Or much less the ham?

Well, it is believed that, during the Middle Ages, Christmas gastronomy was rather peculiar. In place of the well-known birds and the ham that fill our dishes between December 24th and 25th, the main highlight of the night was the preserved wild boar head.

Introduced in English society only in the 16th century, turkey only really became the main dish 400 years later.

It all starts around 1526, when a landowner in Yorkshire, England, returned home from a journey through the New World – as America was called – where turkeys were domesticated by indigenous people in the regions that today correspond to Mexico and part of the United States.

William Strickland docked his ship in Bristol harbor and sold the animals to the locals. The bird, which today is the gastronomic symbol of Christmas, took centuries to be adhered to by the masses, but it was an instant hit among the more affluent.

Turkeys were prized by the English elite mainly for being exotic. Having this bird on the table was considered a status symbol at the time.

As well as its quick fame among the richest, the association of the bird to the Christmas lunch also took place immediately. Some attribute this to the fact that they reach adulthood during the fall, from September to November, and are slaughtered during the northern hemisphere winter, the holiday season.

British writer Charles Dickens, who had a certain fondness for turkeys, quoted them in his famous “Christmas Carol”, in which the immortalized miser Ebenezer Scrooge, after a somewhat spiritual experience, recognizes his mistakes and decides to change the course of his life : Hence, the protagonist of the story decides to provide a huge turkey at the last minute as a gift to his low-paid employee at Christmas.

According to information from the BBC, after the publication, a friend of the writer sent a spectacular turkey for his Christmas lunch, but an incident along the way prevented the animal from getting there.

The cart carrying the turkey, which weighed about 13 kg, caught fire during the trip. The burned body of the beach was devoured by poor local families, turning the disaster into a Christmas “lunch”.

Credit for popularizing turkey as a Christmas tradition today belongs to writer Dickens. Still, the common preference at the time of the release of The Christmas Carol was still the roast goose, popularly known in England before turkey.

The turning point that turned the side dish into the main course was the advance in food production and, consequently, the increase in demand that made the value of the turkey cheaper.

Production increased and turkeys, which were previously raised on small farms domestically, became a production line, making the animal’s meat finally accessible to the poorer classes decades later, surpassing competitors, and finally, becoming the main dish of Christmas in many countries.

