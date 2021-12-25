“I didn’t say and I don’t want to”

After the end of ‘A Fazenda 13’, Solange Gomes didn’t let go and doesn’t intend to keep any contact with one of her rivals

The Farm 13 it’s over, but the ex-model’s rancidity Solange Gomes by the actress Valentina Francavilla remains firm and strong: she does not want any further contact with her former colleague in confinement.

In an interview with the column of Leo Days, of metropolises, the ex-muse of the Bathtub of the Gugu reinforced his grief for the former stage assistant of little mouse.

“Look, I don’t think there’s anyone I don’t want to see on the street. If I meet any ex-The Farm 13, I’ll say hello and talk“she said initially.

Soon after, he corrected himself: “I didn’t talk to Valentina and I don’t even intend to“.

It is worth remembering that, in the last week, Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla had already shown their disaffection after slamming their mouths during the Faro time – the former model even sent her rival “shut up“.

INDIRECT

Never miss! The ex-peoa Solange Gomes used social media last Monday (20) to remember moments of The Farm 13 and did not give up sending an indirect to the pedestrians.

To the sound of Tati Breaks Shack, the finalist of the reality show, shared a video dancing the funk That’s why you suffer, music from the confinement colleague along with DJ Potato and Barbara Labres. The muse of Gugu’s bathtub claimed to have been sore after dancing the enveloping hit.