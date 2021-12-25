‘I feel guilty’ · TV News

Separated from Mateus (Danton Mello), Lara (Andréia Horta) will start a romance with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. later. “I feel guilty”, will vent the girl in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of the serial, the usurper will reconnect with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) and will end up causing the end of her marriage to the shoemaker. The girl from Minas will even try not to have a relationship with Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes), but she won’t resist and will have sex with the protagonist.

However, the young woman will start crying shortly after sex. “What is it?” the executive will ask. “It’s just… It’s difficult for me because a lot comes back”, the cook will explain.

“I imagine, but do you promise that we won’t give up?”, Santiago’s son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​will ask. “I promise. Of course not, it’s just that I feel guilty, I guess… I know wherever he is, he wants me to be okay, he wants me to move on, but… It’s not something rational,” says Lara, who will remember Christian when she believes she is getting involved with her ex’s twin.

“Precisely. It’s not rational to give up what we’ve just lived together. This speaks for more than anything. It’s our connection that’s saying,” the faker will trick, who will be willing to make Lara and Barbara muggles. “You’re right”, the Minas Gerais woman will be convinced.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

