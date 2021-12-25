“If you don’t mind, I’m calm”

The column LeoDias spoke with digital influencer Marina Ferrari about the disagreement that took place between her and Rico Melquiades. The reality show champion has already indicated his displeasure with the influencer during A Hora do Faro, when he spoke about the friendships he really had within A Fazenda, and those with whom he was disappointed. Marina was among the champion’s disappointments. According to Alagoas, the two are still with a busy schedule and with their “mind in the game”, but she believes that they will soon understand each other.

“We’re really kind of fighting. But I do not understand. I saw that he watched a video during Hora do Faro and decided not to talk to me anymore. In this video I said that it was convenient for me, however, I was not referring to the game, I was referring to his person. It was convenient for me to be with him because Rico is funny and it made me feel good. I didn’t know who was strong or who was weak within A Fazenda”, Marina explained to the column.

“All the people around me also watched this video and didn’t see anything big. We would fight in the game, talk badly about him and then we would make up. What spoke behind his back spoke to him, in Rico’s face too. We were psychologically shaken, you know? I always rooted for him a lot. I helped him, asked for a vote and spoke well about him to everyone. Said he was good, had a good heart, but he didn’t agree with everything in the game. If we’re supposed to talk and be okay, great. We can talk and be fine. But if Rico doesn’t mind, I’m pretty cool too. I cheer for his happiness”, concluded the influencer.

It is worth remembering that during Christmas in the Village, by Carlinhos Maia, the two met, but they did not communicate and even stopped following each other on Instagram.

