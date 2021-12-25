In a new hospital, Maurílio presents cerebral edema and remains in serious condition.

Hospitalized in Goiânia for eight days, singer Maurílio remains in the ICU, now in a new hospital, in serious but stable condition. According to the new medical bulletin released on Thursday, the artist has “a certain degree of cerebral edema, without hemorrhages”. The countryman, who is paired with Luiza, had three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

“The hemodynamic and respiratory parts continue to evolve well. Renal function shows signs of improvement. Neurological evaluation showed present brain electrical activity. A recent cranial magnetic resonance was performed, which showed a picture compatible with hypoxic, ischemic encephalopathy and a certain degree of cerebral edema, no hemorrhages,” said the latest bulletin.

Another novelty in the singer’s health is his kidney function, which showed signs of improvement, despite his continued hemodialysis. According to the latest bulletin, the medical team keeps him sedated and on mechanical ventilation, waiting for the condition to evolve. The official profile of the duo has also been asking for blood donations for the artist.

“We inform you that this type of change takes time to evolve and we ask for everyone’s understanding and patience,” the note concluded.

Maurílio has been hospitalized since last Wednesday after being sick while recording the DVD by Zé Felipe and Miguel, in Goiânia, last Tuesday, the 14th. The singer had a sudden illness when the show ended. Videos show the artist on stage, before being admitted. The records were made by the public present at the site and shared on social networks.

He was admitted with severe chest pain and breathing difficulties. Maurilius was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism. The disease is a thrombus (the same as a clot) that obstructs the pulmonary vessels, preventing blood from reaching one of the parts of the lung.

According to Wandervan Azevedo, Maurílio’s doctor, the fact that the artist is 3 minutes away from the hospital helped him to be alive.

“Maurílio had a sudden bad situation. He was admitted to the emergency room and here, as soon as he arrived, he evolved into a cardiorespiratory arrest, which was reversed. But he had new stops during the night, a total of 3, in a long period of time. We managed to stabilize him. during the night. The time and proximity of the concert venue and the hospital collaborated for him to be alive until now,” said Wandervan.

family spent the night in hospital

The countryman’s family spent the night in the hospital. Luana Gomes, the artist’s wife, showed encouraging phrases present in the reception room for families, and asked friends to continue the prayers.

“And above all, have love, because love perfectly unites all things”, says the message posted by Luana: “Keep praying”.

Maurílio and his wife Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The artist’s physician, Wandervam Azevedo spoke about an improvement in Maurílio’s respiratory indices.

“The clinical and respiratory parts have improved. For example, yesterday [15], the electronic respirator provided 80% oxygen and today [16], dropped to 60%, which is a good sign”

Prayers

Work show, the office that manages the duo’s career, announced the cancellation of the performances that would take place in the cities of Sorriso and Glória d’Oeste, in Mato Grosso, on December 17th and 18th.

“We ask everyone’s prayers for your speedy recovery”, concludes the note.

Maurílio’s duo, Luiza, shared the information from the office and also asked for prayers for the partner:

“Please pray. That’s all I ask with all the humility in the world. 5 minutes, and dedicate a prayer to Maurilio, please.”

The duo Luiza and Maurílio is known for the song “S de saudade”, from 2019. Before that, they gained recognition because the vocalist was called “Alcione do sertanejo”, due to the timbre of her voice. In addition, Luiza is dating ex-BBB Marcela McGowan, who asked her six million followers to pray for the singer.