In addition to ABC da Construção, Flamengo Council approves two more sponsorship contracts

In a vote held last Wednesday night, at the headquarters of Gávea, the Deliberative Council of Flamengo, by a large majority of votes, approved three sponsorship contracts. In addition to ABC Construction, first announced by the club on social media, Rubro-Negro renewed its link with Havan and made a deal with Pixbet.

The contract with the betting company Pixbet, which will occupy the shoulder of the uniform, will be worth BRL 48 million and will run until the end of 2023. Thus, there will be four payments of BRL 12 million, the first of them, inclusive, of immediate. In this way, the company replaces the space previously occupied by Sportsbet.io.

As mentioned above, another contract also approved and by a large majority was that of Havan. The department store chain will display the logo on the shirt sleeve by the end of 2022. The company, which paid BRL 6.3 million for the space in 2021, has doubled the investment and will now inject BRL 12.6 million in the next year.

– We are very happy to be able to renew this partnership, which started last year, when the season was already underway. We were very well received by Mais Querido’s fans and it will be very nice for us to continue together in 2022. We are sure that it will be a great year for Flamengo and for Havan – said the New Businesses manager, Lucas Hang.

Finally, Flamengo unanimously approved and doubled its sponsorship contract with ABC da Construção, which stamps the brand on men’s professional football shorts. The agreement that ends now had a term of one year for R$ 2.5 million.

This time, the new contract will give Fla R$ 10 million by the end of 2023. The agreement also includes support for Rubro-Negro’s men’s basketball, women’s soccer and under-20 soccer teams.