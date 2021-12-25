In an enigmatic post, Saulo Poncio talks about a crisis in his marriage to Gabi

The Poncio family “interrupted” the Christmas dinner of many on-call gossips with enigmatic Stories on Instagram in the early hours of this Saturday (25/12).

With black and white photos of the couple, singer Saulo Poncio spoke about a crisis in the marriage, but without making it clear if the relationship with the model and youtuber Gabi Brandt ended.

“The ordeals are to help us evolve and become better people… The storm is necessary for the rainbow to exist”, he said in a post where the two appear seated in a vehicle, hugging each other.

“Today, our family is going through a storm and it was not up to me to decide, but I can only pray that God will keep us and help us. I ask for your prayers also for my marriage and I believe that the promises of God will be fulfilled again. Let’s win together.”

And he made an observation in another post: “Before anyone speculates, nothing much happened, every marriage has a crisis, but as we are public people I felt compelled to share it with you.

At the end of the message, Saulo still praises Gabi. “I admire you a lot, you will always be the woman of my life”. In the social network feed, he even posted a photo of the influencer with the caption “Love u” and heartbroken emojis and a sad face.

marriage shaken

Saulo and Gabi Brandt’s marriage has been shaken for months. In May of this year, the LeoDias column heard sources close to the couple who commented that Saulo Poncio had betrayed Gabi Brandt once again.

The singer travels weekly to play poker in São Paulo and, on one of his trips, he “disappeared”. A friend, who suspected the disappearance, was the one who discovered that the singer was cheating on Gabi.