In Athletico’s plans for Paranaense, Raimar has a proposal by Sampaio Corrêa and a survey by Fluminense | football

the left back Raimar , from Athletico, received a loan proposal from Sampaio Corrêa. Another club that monitors the player is Fluminense, but for the base categories.

The ge found out that Bolivia Querida wants the player already for the state dispute, while Hurricane intends to use him in the aspiring team for the Paraná Championship and would be more open to accepting for Serie B.

Coach James Freitas and the coaching staff are still evaluating his situation and that of other returning players (See full list). The cast re-enacts on January 3rd.

Flu monitors the 19-year-old athlete and has already surveyed his staff, but the initial idea is to make room for the under-20 and not for the main team. The model is not well regarded by the Atletico management, who prefer to keep it or lend it to another team.

In contact with the report, Fluminense stated that “There is nothing but constant monitoring that is done with athletes of age for the club’s base”.

Raimar, Athletico left-back — Photo: Mauricio Mano

Raimar played in Serie B for Remo and played 17 games – 12 of them as a starter. The player was hired after the start of the second round.