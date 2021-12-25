In Christmas Message, Pope Francis Criticizes Polarization and Calls for Dialogue Between People | World

In his Christmas message this Saturday (25/12), Pope Francis lamented the growing polarization in personal relations and between international leaders and said that only dialogue can resolve conflicts, ranging from family feuds to threats of war.

In the traditional message “Urbi et Orbi” (for the city and for the world), he urged individuals and world leaders to talk, as the distance has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the speech of just over two pages, the pontiff used the word “dialogue” 11 times.

“Our ability to socialize is being severely tested. There is a growing tendency to drift away, to do everything for ourselves, to stop striving to meet others and do things together,” said the pope, from the central balcony of the St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Also at the international level, there is a risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to shortcuts instead of longer paths of dialogue. However, only these paths can lead to conflict resolution and benefits lasting for all,” said the pontiff.

Francisco, who turned 85 last week, listed conflicts, tensions and crises in Syria, Yemen, Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine, Sudan, South Sudan and elsewhere.

The pope pointed out that these conflicts “seem to never end” and that, at this point, “we barely notice them.”

“We are so used to them, that immense tragedies are now passing by in silence. We run the risk of not hearing the cry of pain and anguish of so many of our brothers and sisters”, he said, to a small number of spectators, due to the restrictions of the Covid-19.

He asked God to “give serenity and unity to families,” commending those who strive to keep them and communities together in times of so much division.

“Let us ask him for the strength to be open to dialogue. On this festive day, we implore him to awaken in the hearts of all the desire for reconciliation and brotherhood”, he said.

The pope also urged people not to be indifferent to the plight of migrants, refugees, displaced persons, political prisoners and women victims of violence and urged leaders to protect the environment for future generations.

On Friday (24), during the Mass of the Rooster, Francisco called for greater care for the disadvantaged and for Catholics to have a special look at the small things in life.

In his homily, the pope recalled that Jesus was born “a poor boy wrapped in swaddling clothes, surrounded by shepherds.”

“That’s where Jesus was born: close to them, close to the forgotten on the outskirts. He comes where human dignity is put to the test”, he highlighted.

Francisco emphasized that Jesus asks to rediscover and value the little things in life.

“Here is the message: God does not ride greatness, but descends into smallness. Smallness is the road he chose to reach us,” he said.

Francis officiated at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican, in front of nearly two thousand faithful. Hundreds more followed the mass outside on big screens. Last year, due to restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was restricted to a very few people, mostly Vatican employees.

The pope also highlighted that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God and urged everyone to “look beyond all the lights and ornaments” of Christmas.