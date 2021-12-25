In Flamengo’s crosshairs, Jorge Jesus has a meeting with Benfica and doesn’t go out, nails the Portuguese newspaper

mister remains threatened in the position of the Portuguese club

After the 3-0 loss to the Harbor, last Thursday (23), the board of Benfica decided to have a meeting with Jorge Jesus the next day. And a dismissal, dream of the directors of Flamengo that followed the match at Estádio do Dragrão, was in the background.

According to the newspaper record, the bad performance in the defeat to the rival will not be enough to cause the resignation of Jorge Jesus. After a long conversation with Jorge Jesus, the president Rui Costa brushed aside the chance for a way out.

Benfica will face Porto again, on the 30th, for the Portuguese Championship. The match marks the return of Jorge Jesus to the technical command, as the coach was suspended for 15 days. Management believes this coach’s return can improve the team.

Meanwhile, Flamengo’s soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel, extended their stay in Portugal. The pair must wait for the resolution of the derby against Porto to find out if Benfica will or will not fire the coach.

If Flamengo fails to hire Jesus, the board’s intention is to return to Brazil agreed with a Portuguese coach and a robust technical committee to kick off the 2022 season.

Besides Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal, of Braga, Paulo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team, and Paulo Fonseca, unemployed, are the most highly rated names.