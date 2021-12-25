In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Flávia will surprise Guilherme: ‘The woman in your life is me!’ | come around

Guilherme and Flávia kiss
Guilherme insults Flávia after they kiss
But isn’t she going to change her mind quickly? 🤔
During a business conversation at Marcelo’s (Bruno Cabrerizo) house, Flávia will discover that he will go to a charity auction at the mansion of the Monteiro Bragança. The executive will invite the girl to accompany him to the event, but with one condition:
“If you want to go, you’ll have to get better…
It is then that Flávia will have an idea: she will open Marcelo’s wardrobe and get a tie.
“The Doctor of the Galaxy is going to be scared. Well done! Whoever ordered Pink to be provoked…”
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will arrive in full production at an event at Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) mansion – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Ready for the event at his mansion, Guilherme will be startled by the arrival of Flávia:
“What are you doing here at my house?”
“To tell you the real thing!”, the girl will say.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) declares herself to Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Alone with the doctor, Flávia will surprise when she says to his face:
“I’m here to tell you that the woman in your life is me!”
Wow!!!! 😱😱😱 What will be Guilherme’s reaction???
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Saturday’s chapter:
25 Ten
Saturday
Roni tells Conrado that she wants a portion of the money he will receive. Rose is happy with Guilherme’s support. Osvaldo suggests that Neném report Conrado to the police. Paula advises Flávia to forget about Guilherme. Marcelo intrigues and Paula gives up on lending Neném the money. Flávia decides to go with Marcelo to Rose’s event. Ingrid criticizes Paula for having quarreled with Neném. Guilherme doesn’t like to see Joana wearing one of his wife’s dresses. Nedda and Jandira watch Betina’s show. Baby asks William for money. Guilherme gets annoyed when he sees Flávia in his house. Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing.
