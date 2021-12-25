In the US, Brazilians can be jailed for 22 years for defrauding Uber and Lyft accounts

Photo: Getty Images.

Last week (17), Flávio Cândido da Silva, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal court in Boston, USA, for fraudulently opening accounts for sharing, travel and delivery services, such as Uber, Lyft and Doordash.

In the confession, the Brazilian also admitted the use of stolen identity information, sold on the dark web, a kind of hidden address on the internet.

Flavio, who is a resident of Malden, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy crimes with intent to commit electronic fraud and identity theft.

The stolen credentials were used to open accounts for transportation and delivery services by application, in order to be sold to drivers, mostly Brazilian, who did not have the necessary requirements to work in the companies, as they did not have a valid license for the United States .

The squad, formed by 18 people, and which was apparently commanded by Flávio, also used a botnet to explore bonus systems of the transport companies and GPS technology so that drivers could earn higher values ​​in the races.

The sentence of Flavio and other members of the gang is scheduled for April 22, 2022, and could reach 20 years in prison for electronic fraud and another two years for identity theft. In addition, there is a fine of US$ 250,000, around R$ 1.4 million at the current rate.

The information is from Tecmundo.