Intel Core i9-12900KS will come with all performance cores at 5.2GHz

The rest of the configuration will be the same as the high-end Alder Lake CPU

The high-end processor Intel Alder Lake, i9-12900K, already delivers results that place it among the best CPUs so far. This should be changed soon with a possible i9-12900KS, a special version of the best 12th generation Intel Core SKU. The information comes so much from AIDA 64 Extreme database, how much from sources on the Videocardz website.

The log of the new update of AIDA 64 Extreme Beta, version 6.60.5906, released yesterday (22), brings the Intel Core i9-12900KS support. The last time Intel released a “bundled” processor, it was in the ninth generation (Coffee Lake) with the i9-9900KS, leaving it out in subsequent generations. According to Videocardz, the i9-12900KS is already being tested by Intel’s partner motherboard manufacturers.

The supposedly better Alder Lake CPU should come with the same configuration as the already released i9-12900K, ie 8 performance cores plus 8 efficient cores, totaling 16 cores and 24 threads. The main and biggest difference between the two SKUs is that the i9-12900KS should ship with all 8 Golden Cove cores at 5.2GHz, 200MHz more than the i9-12900K. Videocardz says this frequency depends on the workload.

If we consider that the i9-12900K comes close to 5.0 GHz on all cores with its own boost, it’s not hard to imagine that the binned SKU passes that result. The i9-9900KS, 8/16 CPU, shipped from the factory with all of its cores at 5.0GHz. In this comparison, we are talking about a 14nm CPU versus a 10nm CPU and a totally different architecture.



Nothing is mentioned about this SKU’s power consumption, but it’s clear that this extra boost will require a significant amount of extra power. While the i9-12900K hits 241W on PL2, which is now called PBP (Processor Boost Power), it wouldn’t be hard to imagine the i9-12900KS getting close to 300W. One of the costs of this binary CPU would be the extra consumption itself, in addition, of course, to the higher sales price.

With information coming officially from software already known as AIDA 64, as well as rumors, it shouldn’t be long before we see an official announcement for the i9-12900KS, most likely during CES 2022.

