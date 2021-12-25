What felt almost right had completely changed in the last few hours. Inter’s coach for 2022 may no longer be Uruguay’s Alexander “Cacique” Medina.

According to journalist Vagner Martins, who took the lead in the dispute for the Colorado command was Paulo Souza. For those who don’t know, this is a 51-year-old Portuguese coach who is in charge of the Polish national team.

Paulo is one of Flamengo’s targets, to command the club in 2022. However, as the Rio team is still focused on Jorge Jesus, as the main candidate, Inter could end up giving Mengão a hat.

Probable coach of Internacional: who is the Portuguese Paulo Souza?







Inter changes target and can advertise Portuguese as coach

Before commanding Poland, Paulo Sousa had a different trajectory. Inter’s target coach led Fiorentina, from Italy, and Basel, from Switzerland. He also had an interesting visit to China. But, we can say that commanding Poland was the peak of his career so far.

According to Vagner Martins, Paulo Sousa is so far ahead of the other competitors that it will be announced on Monday (27) or Tuesday (28). We will hope for the Portuguese coach to have the same success as Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira.

However, we know that just being Portuguese is not enough to do a great job in Brazil. Well, Jesualdo Ferreira failed at Santos, for example.