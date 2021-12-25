Inter negotiates the hiring of Paulo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team

Paulo Sousa is the coach Internacional is negotiating with to replace Diego Aguirre, who was fired after the end of the Brazilian Championship. Currently in the Polish national team, the Portuguese is already negotiating with the club from Rio Grande do Sul for a possible two-season contract.

The information was released by journalist Vagner Martins, on YouTube, and confirmed to UOL Sport.

At 51, Paulo Sousa took charge of the Polish national team in January this year, but he has a contract with an easy exit.

Inter sees in Portuguese a name out of the obvious and with a methodology capable of enhancing the cast of players, which should undergo reformulation for 2022.

One of the points to be agreed between Inter and the coach is the number of assistants to be hired. Paulo Sousa’s coaching staff in the selection has six names: Manuel Cordeiro and Victor Sanchez as assistants, Paulo Grilo as goalkeeper coach, Cosimo Cappagli as analyst and physical preparation duo Luis Sala and Antonio Gomes.

Former player with victorious passage for the Portuguese national team and for clubs in Italy, Paulo Sousa expects to compete in the qualifying knockout for the World Cup, but a friction with the president of the Polish Football Association (APF) is the door to departure towards Brazil.

Hired by Polish legend Boniek, who occupied the presidency of the organ, the Portuguese has had a falling out with Cezary Kulesza, the current president. There are differences in methods and planning, which makes the relationship more tense. The coach has a contract with triggers and would have his agreement automatically renewed in case of qualifying for the Qatar Cup in 2022. The vacancy at this stage of the Qualifiers had already yielded an automatic extension.

In Porto Alegre, the name of Paulo Sousa displaces the figures of Alexander Medina, ex-Talleres, from Argentina, and Eduardo Dominguez, ex-Colón, also from Argentina. With Medina, the Colorado leaders talked, more than once, but without success.