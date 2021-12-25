Inter sees a comeback and Barcellos and Bracks go to Portugal to set up a new coach; Chief Medina is discarded

Names that were in Argentine football may not agree with Colorado for the 2022 season

On Christmas Eve, Internacional fans are seeing a turnaround in the situation of their new coach for the 2022 season. Previously, press information is that Colorado was talking to Alexander ‘Cacique’ Medina, who would leave Talleres, from Argentina, to come to Beira-Rio. But the new coach of Clube do Povo will come from Europe.

According to the journalist’s information Vagner Martins, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who currently heads the Polish national team, will sign a two-year contract and will take over at Internacional. President Alessandro Barcellos and football executive Paulo Bracks are expected to travel to Portugal to cut corners and close the deal.

At 51 years of age, Paulo Sousa qualified the Polish national team for the recap, where the team will compete for a spot in the 2022 World Cup. the coach was also one of the names speculated at Flamengo, but the negotiation ended up not evolving, which made Inter grow in the chart.

In recent weeks, the names of Eduardo Domínguez and Alexander ‘Cacique’ Medina had been Inter’s favorites, so that the second had already advanced in the negotiations, but Paulo Sousa, from the moment he has contact with the directors, should close a deal to be the new coach in colorado.