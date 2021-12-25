Inter sends letter of intent and goes to Portugal to try to close with coach Paulo Sousa | International

Inter is closer to agreeing the hiring of a new coach. And it’s not the Uruguayan Alexander “Cacique” Medina, who left Talleres and was pointed out as the favorite for the position. It’s about Portuguese Paulo Sousa, Poland national team coach.

The information of the Colorado proposal to the Portuguese coach was revealed by reporter André Hernan last Monday. This Friday, the report had access to a letter of intent sent by the club from Rio Grande do Sul to the Portuguese coach with more details of the offer.

Initially, Inter officials denied interest in the Portuguese, but now they admit, behind the scenes, the possibility of his disembarking in Beira-Rio. The contract offered to Paulo Sousa is for two seasons, until the end of the term of President Alessandro Barcellos.

After Christmas, a delegation from Colorado should travel to Portugal to close the hiring of the coach, who was also in Flamengo’s sights. The club from Rio met with the manager of the coach in Portugal in recent days during a trip by directors, but turned to Jorge Jesus.

Alexander Medina spoke with the gauchos, but the situation was not enshrined. Paulo Sousa followed in the crosshairs and received another onslaught. The expectation is that the meeting in the Old Continent will seal the agreement for the professional to lead the team in 2022.

At 51 years old, Paulo Souza is a former midfielder with spells for major clubs in Europe and for the Portuguese national team. He started his career as a coach in 2005, in Portugal’s under-15 team. He headed clubs like Leicester City, Fiorentina and Bordeaux before taking over Poland in January 2021.