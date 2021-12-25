Iran’s military exercises warn Israel, commanders say – News

Iran’s military exercises this week in the Gulf region were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country’s top military commanders said on Friday amid concerns over possible Israeli plans against Iranian nuclear facilities .

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard war games, which included the firing of ballistic and cruise missiles, ended this Friday.

“These exercises had a very clear message: a serious and real warning to the threats made by the authorities of the Zionist regime to beware of their mistakes,” Guard Chief Gen. Hossein Salami told the state television channel.

“We will cut their hands off if they make a wrong move… The distance between actual operations and military exercises is just a change in missile launch angles,” Salami added.

The Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, said 16 ballistic missiles of different classes were fired simultaneously and destroyed predetermined targets. Iran says its ballistic missiles have a range of 2,000 km and are capable of hitting Israel and US bases in the region.

