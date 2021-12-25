IRS says that income tax is levied on transactions between pairs of cryptocurrencies even without the use of the real

Exchanging one cryptocurrency for another involves risks of loss and chances of gain. This often makes traders nervous due to market volatility. A publication in the Official Gazette of the Union this Thursday (23) shed light on another issue involving the exchange between cryptocurrencies: the payment of Income Import. This is because, for the IRS, the crypto-crypto exchange is taxable even when the purchase is not made using a fiat currency, such as the real.

The text of Query Solution 214/2021 reads:

The capital gain determined on the sale of cryptocurrencies, when one is directly used to acquire another, even if the acquisition cryptocurrency is not previously converted into reais or another fiat currency, is taxed by the individual’s income tax, subject to progressive rates, in accordance with the provisions of art. 21 of Law No. 8981, of January 20, 1995.

The capital gain earned on the sale of cryptocurrencies whose total value of sales in one month, of all kinds of cryptoactives or virtual currencies, regardless of their name, is equal to or less than BRL 35,000.00, is exempt from income tax (thirty-five thousand reais).

The document is based on article 21 of Law 8981/1995 which says:

The capital gain realized by an individual as a result of the sale of assets and rights of any nature is subject to the incidence of income tax, at the following rates:

I – 15% (fifteen percent) on the portion of earnings that does not exceed R$ 5,000,000.00 (five million reais);

II – 17.5% (seventeen wholes and five tenths of a percent) on the portion of earnings that exceeds BRL 5,000,000.00 (five million reais) and does not exceed BRL 10,000,000.00 (ten million reais );

III – 20% (twenty percent) on the portion of earnings that exceeds R$10,000,000.00 (ten million reais) and does not exceed R$30,000,000.00 (thirty million reais); and

IV – 22.5% (twenty-two integers and five tenths of a percent) on the portion of earnings that exceed R$ 30,000,000.00 (thirty million reais)…

The message did not make it clear how the calculation of the “capital gain” provided for by the law could be done. This is because the measurement of the portions of these gains would involve the conversion of cryptoactive assets into real, in order to fit the values ​​into the rates provided for in the article of the law.

Another point would be related to the eventual “cascade tax collection.” This is because, when acquiring certain quantities of a cryptocurrency for the first time, traders would theoretically take possession of a taxed equity. By bartering again, they would acquire a second asset, but purchased with already taxed cryptoactives. Which raises doubts whether this second taxation would be applied only to the share of capital gain of this new acquisition or not.

It is also not possible to understand how capital gains would be earned in view of the volatility of the cryptocurrencies involved in the swaps. For example: a certain cryptoactive taxed under a certain quotation, in a second moment it can be worth 10%, 100%, 1000%… more – or less – in the next trade.

The characteristic of the cryptocurrency market is precisely the pillar used by defenders of the conversion of values ​​in cryptoactive portfolios, in a given period, to the country’s fiat currency, the real in the case of Brazil. What theoretically would facilitate a regulation of the calculation provided for by law.

Another facilitator would be the Normative Instruction 1888, which has been in force since 2019 in Brazil. Year in which the tax authorities started to be informed by exchanges about all the operations of their clients.

