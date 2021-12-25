It was bad! Maiara, Maraisa’s duo discovers Fernando Zor’s betrayal | Column Fabia Oliveira

This column tried to get into the spirit of peace and love of Natal, but our readers won’t let it. Since early on, we had been receiving reports of a supposed jump around by singer Fernando Zor, boyfriend of Maiara, a duo from Maraísa.

The information was about the artist having been seen taking them all in a ballad in the countryside of Paraná, where he even performed on stage, this Thursday (23) night. There, he was caught full of intimacy with a girl, having even danced with another woman.

After the night out, Zor even followed the girl (whom he was full of intimacy) on Instagram. Whoever was in the same nightclub guarantees that the countryman would have left the place accompanied by the girl he followed on Instagram at dawn.

And it wasn’t just this column that received the prints. They also ended up in the hands of Maiara, who when approached, admitted that she was betrayed by the singer.

“Fernando betrayed me after everything I’ve been through this year, Fábia”, the singer vented in a quick conversation with this columnist who writes to you. On yesterday’s date, the two would complete three years of relationship. The sertaneja also said “amen” for the release and for being able to start the year off to find someone who really deserves it.

Watch the videos of Fernando Soltinho at the club with another woman: