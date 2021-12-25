ITA becomes the target of a process by the Ministry of Justice and may be fined R$ 11 million

RIO – The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, initiated an administrative proceeding against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) for non-compliance with the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).

The company had its Air Operator Certificate suspended by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) hours after the company suddenly announced the stoppage (in a temporary theory) of operations on the 17th. Without the document, the company will not be able to return to fly.

The DPDC highlights the lack of clear and overt information to the consumer and assistance in the face of failure to provide the service among the problems identified by the preliminary investigation carried out by the agency.

ITA has 20 days to present its defense and if this is not considered sufficient, the airline may be fined up to R$11 million.

According to the airline, around 133,000 passengers will be affected by the suspension of flights, considering round-trip travel in the period from December 17th to February 17th, the date on which the company says it intends to resume activities, although there is no indicative of recovering the license until then.

Until last Tuesday, the company reported having started the process and reimbursement, relocating 25,696 passengers on a flight from another company or on another type of transport, equivalent to 56% of all consumers impacted by the 518 suspended flights until December 31st.

On Tuesday, ITA informed that only passengers who have already flown with the company and are away from their homes will be re-accommodated to return to their original destinations. Others must enter and request reimbursement of their tickets to the company. According to the company, up to Wednesday, R$ 8 million were added to the process of reversing consumers

The São Paulo Procon has already announced, last Wednesday, that it will fine the ITA. In a statement, the agency stated that the company’s response to their inquiries did not meet expectations.

The DPDC reminds that the administrative process does not prevent the opening of criminal actions and indemnity processes for damages caused to the consumer.

Check out what the passengers’ rights are

Information: Passengers must be notified of the cancellation and instructed on how to proceed.

Passengers must be notified of the cancellation and instructed on how to proceed. Help: If you are at the airport, the consumer is entitled to communication facilities, food and even transfers and accommodation, depending on the situation.

If you are at the airport, the consumer is entitled to communication facilities, food and even transfers and accommodation, depending on the situation. Re-accommodates or refunds: According to the DPDC, Law 14,034, which created special rules for the pandemic, in force until December 31, does not apply to the ITA. The company is obligated to relocate the consumer in another airline, relocate to another means of transport or reimburse him immediately; the customer chooses.

Agencies and websites: Those who purchased tickets through agencies or intermediary websites can request relocation or reimbursement, as they are responsible.

Those who purchased tickets through agencies or intermediary websites can request relocation or reimbursement, as they are responsible. Where to find out: The company is obliged to keep information visible in its service channels. So far, however, ITA has provided only one email address for communication.

The company is obliged to keep information visible in its service channels. So far, however, ITA has provided only one email address for communication. What to do: The first step is to look for the company, document it, keep all the protocols. If there is no solution, the guidance of Anac and DPDC is to file a complaint at Consumidor.gov.br. The next step is to go to court. In this case, it is essential to have proof of expenses and damages caused by the cancellation.