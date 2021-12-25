Jacqueline Brazil says goodbye to the morning and assumes the weather forecast at Jornal Hoje · TV News

Journalist Jacqueline Brazil officially said goodbye this Friday (24) to Globo’s morning news. from january , she will be the face of the weather forecast on the station’s evening news programs produced in São Paulo, such as SP1, with Alan Severiano, and Jornal Hoje, with Cesar Tralli.

In an Instagram post, Jacqueline recalled how she got started in the morning period and how difficult it was to wake up so early to work in the first few days. She also congratulated the two anchors with whom she worked in the history of Hora 1, Monalisa Perrone and Roberto Kovalick, for their partnership over the three years and four months she spent there.

“Today I closed another cycle! It took three years and four months to wake up very early and say good morning to you at 4 am. When I received the invitation to present the weather forecast in the morning papers, Hora1, BDBR and Em Ponto, I grabbed the opportunity, right away! I knew the size of the responsibility: waking up at midnight and getting the job done: doing my best every day,” said Jacque.

“I learned a lot! Wow! I lived and enjoyed the flowery part with dear Mona. And I lived the mature part with Kova. It was sensational! But I always said: it’s a phase of my life. I lived in the best possible way! I learned, I created , I grew up and laughed a lot. Thank you dear and warrior team from Hora1, BDBR, Em Ponto for the partnership and for traveling on my ideas!”, celebrated the journalist.

“Thank you for following me during all the mornings and mornings! Now we’ll see each other from January at lunchtime, ok? On SP1 and on Jornal Hoje. Let’s keep talking! I’m counting on you!”, concluded the presenter .

The changes happened because of the departure of Anne Lottermann, who left the Jornal Nacional time map to be part of Faustão na Band. Eliana Marques, who was on Jornal Hoje, was confirmed in the nightly news. The morning slot has not yet been defined.

See Jacqueline Brazil’s farewell: