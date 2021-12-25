Jair Bolsonaro grants Christmas pardon to police and military – Politics

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed this Friday, the 24th, the decree of christmas pardon, published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União. The text benefits police officers and military personnel convicted of culpable crimes until December 25 of this year. For the military, those who practiced facts within the scope of operations of Guarantee of Law and Order.

Among the beneficiaries are public agents of the public security system who have been convicted of negligent crimes under the article of the Penal Code that deals with the exclusion of illegality, when the agent practices the fact, under the law, in case of legitimate need defense and fulfillment of legal duty. In case of excess, the agent will be liable for wrongful or intentional crime – those convicted in the wrongful cases are being pardoned by the president.

Agents convicted of general wrongful crimes will also be pardoned, provided they have served one-sixth of the sentence.

The decree also benefits military personnel who have been convicted of culpable excess in Law and Order Guarantee operations. Penalties imposed for crimes considered heinous or equivalent are excluded from the decree.

The text published today pardons, especially, convicts who have suffered from paraplegia, quadriplegia or blindness acquired after the crime, as well as serious, permanent illness that has caused “severe limitation of activity”, in addition to malignant neoplasm or syndrome of acquired immune deficiency (AIDS), provided it is in the terminal stage.

The decree excludes from pardon those convicted of crimes such as corruption. “It is, for these, a political decision taken, especially with regard to crimes associated with the fight against corruption, given the fact that the possible scope of this type of infraction will benefit precisely the Brazilian population, which only, in recent times, passed to be reached by the criminal law, failing, therefore, of democratic legitimacy”, justified the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

The decree also excludes from pardon those whose imprisonment has been replaced by a penalty restricting their rights or a fine.