James Webb Successfully Launched in French Guiana

It happened! The James Webb space telescope was launched this Saturday morning, Christmas (25), carried by the Ariane 5 rocket, launched from the base in Kourou, French Guiana, at 9:20 am (GMT). Despite the clouds, there was no impediment to the launch, which was subject to several delays.

At around 9:50 am, the space telescope separated from the Ariane 5 rocket and opened its solar panels, which will supply the energy needed for its trajectory. Thereafter, it will travel alone at a distance of 1.5 million km from our planet. If all goes well, he will start sending images to researchers on Earth at the end of the first half of 2022.

Image taken from NASA’s live broadcast shows the James Webb space telescope separating from the Ariane 5 rocket Image: AFP/NasaTV

“It’s a big day for planet Earth. We’ve produced this telescope for nearly three decades which is a ‘time machine’ as it will lead us to discover facts from the beginning of the universe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson after the launch .

With nearly 30 years of development and at a cost of US$ 30 billion, the JWST (James Webb Space Telescope) promises to revolutionize space science. This is because it will allow observation in infrared light, which cannot be perceived by the human eye.

According to NASA, by viewing the Universe at infrared wavelengths, the JWST will show us things never seen before by any other telescope. It is only at this wavelength that we can see older structures from the Big Bang era.

It is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been around since 1990. They will even be able to work on observations together.

By way of comparison, the James Webb has a mirror that is 6.5 meters wide, while the Hubble has a 2.4 meters.

Despite the release this Saturday (25), it should take a while for James Webb to start sending images back to Terra. This is because it must first “unfold” after the Ariane 5 rocket drops it into space, and then it must travel to the Lagrange L2 point, which is 1.5 million km from Earth.

The tendency is for it to take a few weeks to get there. Once stabilized and with the mirrors in place, the James Webb can begin operating. This is expected to take place at the end of the first half of 2022.

Various delays

Initially, James Webb was expected to be released sometime between 2007 and 2011. However, over time, the project became increasingly complex. If before, there was an expectation of spending up to US$ 3.5 billion, the equipment ended up costing around US$ 10 billion.

There was still the expectation of launching it in 2018, but the agency has postponed it again.

Finally, in October of this year, James Webb arrived in French Guiana. The first release date was December 18th, but technicians would discover a flaw.

Afterwards, the launch was rescheduled for December 24th, on Christmas Eve. There was another cancellation, but now due to bad weather conditions.

Who is James Webb anyway?

As is common on NASA missions, this one was named after a pioneer in space exploration. James E. Webb was considered a key figure within the US space agency to implement the Apollo project, which featured manned missions to the Moon.

He held a management position at NASA between 1961 and 1968. According to the agency’s website, he advocated a balance between manned missions and scientific missions, such as those carried out by telescopes.

James Webb, who gives the telescope its name, managed NASA between 1961 and 1968 Image: NASA

During his tenure, for example, robots were created to explore the Moon so that, later, humans could visit our natural satellite, and the sending of probes to orbit Mars and Venus.

This year, a group of three astronomers published an article in the “Scientific American” magazine requesting that the telescope be renamed. According to them, Webb was an official in the Harry S. Truman government, which established a policy called “Lavender Scare” (Lavender Scare), which advocated the persecution of LGBTQI people. The US space agency kept the name.

James Webb died aged 85 in March 1992.