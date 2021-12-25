James Webb Telescope: Digital Gaze broadcasts the launch this Saturday morning (25th) of Christmas live

THE Digital Look It broadcasts live the launch of the James Webb Telescope this Saturday morning (25th) of Christmas. First, it was scheduled to take off in late October. Then, NASA hammered the December 18 date. However, a flaw in the rocket’s data transmission cable needed to be fixed, which ended up postponing the mission to the 22nd. Last Saturday, however, it was announced that the launch date would be modified again – this time, to the 24th. And now it’s Saturday (25th) – if they don’t change again!

Watch the live programmed on the Olhar Digital YouTube:

publicity

It took 25 years of development. More than R$56 billion spent. Ability to observe events that happened billions of years ago. No wonder that the JWST is considered, in addition to being more expensive, one of the most important missions in the history of the American space agency, NASA.

Check out the James Webb Space Telescope special!

For the team involved with the promising equipment, these delays are minimal given all the wait. Development of the telescope began in 1996, with launch initially slated for 2007. However, numerous delays and a budget overrun forced a significant redesign in 2005. Its construction was completed in 2016, and it has been in testing ever since.

Read more:

Who is involved in the James Webb project

In addition to NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are partners in the project. ESA is providing MIRI’s NIRSpec instruments and optics, the Ariane 5 rocket and its launch base in Kourou, French Guiana, and personnel in support operations. CSA provides the FGS/NIRISS as well as support operations personnel.

After launch, the JWST will be operated by the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), located in Baltimore, Maryland. The Institute is already responsible for Hubble’s operation and will also be responsible for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, another infrared telescope under development by NASA, which is scheduled for launch in 2027.

Have you already watched the new videos of Olhar Digital on YouTube? Subscribe to the channel!