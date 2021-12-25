James Webb telescope is positioned on launch pad

After more than two decades of development, NASA’s next-generation space observatory is on the launch pad. The James Webb Space Telescope is due to launch on Saturday (25), during a 32-minute window that opens at 7:20 am EST (9:20 am EDT).

Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope aboard the launch pad of European spaceport, the Guyana Space Center, in Kourou, French Guiana. Image: NASA / Bill Ingalls

If all goes to plan, the massive rig will take off from Kourou, French Guiana, atop an Ariane 5 rocket operated by Arianespace. You can watch coverage of the release live on the channel. Digital Look on YouTube, from 8:50am.

publicity

Check out the James Webb Space Telescope special!

According to a NASA post on Twitter, the Ariane 5 rocket spearheaded by the long-awaited space telescope departed Arianespace’s final assembly building around 11:00 EST (1:00 GMT) this Thursday (23), arriving to destination about two hours later.

As the Space website highlights, the James Webb telescope will spend just under two days on the launch pad waiting for the long-awaited flight. Also according to the publication, if the rocket does not reach Saturday’s launch window, opportunities will continue to be opened daily until the end of the year.

Read more:

James Webb Space Telescope is the Most Expensive Mission in NASA History

Once launched, the telescope will spend its first month in space unfolding in a complicated deployment sequence and traveling to its station some 1.6 million km away from Earth.

After more than R$56 billion spent on this most expensive mission in NASA history, the agency hopes that, by mid-2022, the James Webb telescope will begin gathering observations of the universe, ranging from the appearance of the first stars 13 ago. .5 billion years to the atmosphere of exoplanets. The observatory specializes in collecting infrared light, which will help astronomers study the beginnings of the universe.

According to NASA, by detailing and characterizing the composition of the atmosphere of potentially habitable exoplanets in search of information about the origin of life, it may, who knows, study future targets for human exploration.

Have you already watched the new videos of Olhar Digital on YouTube? Subscribe to the channel!