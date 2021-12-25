Janine makes a comeback, steps on Barbara and receives award · TV News

After much suffering and humiliation, Janine (Indira Nascimento) will be able to make a comeback in Um Lugar ao Sol. the little preppy dead with envy in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The farce of the youngest of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will be exhibited by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) at next Monday’s chapter (27) . The personal trainer will have overheard a conversation between the spoiled and the classmate and will put the nanny against the wall. With no way out, the ex-waitress will tell you all about the stolen text.

During an Asunción family dinner, Luan’s mother (Migue Schmidt) will not stand her stepdaughter’s teasing and will throw the truth at the wheel: “She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story, but as she is poor, from below level and poorly educated, your daughter took the laurels”.

The revelation will shock everyone, and the rich woman will eventually open up the game. “Sorry, Dad. Sorry I’m not the daughter you wanted. Besides not having given you a grandson, I’m here now, embarrassing you like this,” Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will dramatize.

Amazed by the woman’s lie, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will look for the real writer and ensure that she will be compensated financially. The businessman will still demand that Barbara publicly recant and will start to despise the little preppy.

Janine triumphs

In the following chapters, the news of the theft of the text will feature the main literary news. “Farce unmasked. Intellectual appropriation is repaired by the Página em Branco publisher”, will read the protagonist. “My God. As hard as it is, it’s what needed to be done,” Santiago will react.

Other family members of the fake will also follow the headlines. “The Price of Talent. Millionaire who stole the story of a young nanny assumes the farce and the editor returns the award to Janine Jardim”, will be impressed by Cecília (Fernanda Marques). “Announced tragedy, to do what?” Nicole will comment.

Also next week, the talented young woman will receive the award for the short story she wrote and will be applauded even by the character of Cauã Reymond, who will insist on being on the day of the event.

Janine’s interpreter, Indira Nascimento was surprised by the repercussion of her participation in the story. “It’s very interesting and fun to follow what people write because Brazilians are very creative, right? I separate the tweets that I consider the best and also post on my Instagram profile,” said the artist in an interview with journalist Zean Bravo, from Extra newspaper.

“The way Lícia Manzo writes is very dynamic. The public can expect twists and turns in the meantime. All I’m saying is that a lot of things will happen between them,” said the actress.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#86 – Barbara Ends the Year Unmasked in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: