Janine receives an award for the text she wrote after Barbara’s farce was exposed by Erica

Indira Nascimento, the Janine of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, is amused by the comments made by the audience of the soap opera on Twitter. In the plot, the actress’ character is a talented young woman who dreams of being a writer, but accepts money from the spoiled Barbara (Alinne Moraes) after having her texts stolen by the rich heiress. “It’s very interesting and fun to follow what people write because Brazilians are very creative, right? I separate the tweets that I consider the best and also post on my Instagram profile”, says the actress, who will say goodbye to the plot shortly.

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Janine (Indira Nascimento) Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

In the chapter next Monday, 27th, Barbara’s farce will be exposed by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) in front of Santiago’s family (José de Abreu). Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will tell Janine that her father-in-law, in addition to compensating her financially, will demand that Barbara make a retraction. Next week, the young woman will receive the award for her short story. “The way Lícia Manzo writes is very dynamic. The public can expect twists and turns in the meantime. I’m just saying that a lot of things will happen between them”, he promises.

