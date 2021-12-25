Jorge Jesus wants to return to Flamengo – Flamengo

The only obstacle to returning to Rubro-Negro is the termination fine

The telenovela involving Jorge Jesus’ return to Flamengo seems to be far from over. The coach has already expressed his desire to return to Brazil and the only obstacle to the negotiation is the termination fine. That’s because Mister doesn’t want to bear the amount, Benfica doesn’t want the loss and Mengo won’t pay the amount.

Although the approximately R$ 40 million of Jorge Jesus’ termination fine are being a problem in the negotiation, and the ‘yes’ of Mister has not been publicly disclosed, the desire to return to Flamengo is very clear and, for this reason, , Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel surround the coach and Benfica, waiting for the perfect opportunity to complete the transaction. According to Venê Casagrande, the directors’ strategy even includes the participation of Bruno Macedo, the coach’s manager.

The presence of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel caused a real stir in Portugal. The directors scored on Benfica and Jorge Jesus, and took over the Portuguese news, not only because of the attacks that are being made, but also because they went to the stadium to closely watch the match against Porto.

And speaking of Porto, the elimination for the arch-rivals in the Cup of Portugal further worsened the situation of Jorge Jesus in charge of Benfica. In addition to a troubled atmosphere with the fans, who in every game protest Mister’s resignation, the sequence of bad results also bothers, and the next game against the same Porto could be the end of the line for the coach of the Lisbon team.