Jovem do Flamengo targets three clubs in Europe

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

In recent years, Flamengo has become a factory for revealing players and selling their young assets and in this transfer window one more promise can leave the red-black team, it is Ramon, left-back, only 20 years old, who stops some fans must already be in the team.

After a season below expectations, Flamengo is putting together the pieces and planning for 2022. Unlike previous years, the club is more absent from the ball market and the focus now is on hiring a coach.

On the other hand, the red-black has great assets and young promises in the squad and one of them is the lateral Ramon, who is desired by three clubs in European football: Udinese-ITA, Basel-SUI and Az Alkmaar-HOL, the information was released by 24hr transfers.

Ramon, Flamengo’s side, is the target of three clubs in Europe. The 20-year-old Brazilian player is currently the target of Fc Basel, Udinese and Az Alkmaar. The player has a contract with Flamengo until 12/31/2025. 👀🗣 pic.twitter.com/XYcX3ncsfA — Transfers24hr (@transfers24hr) December 22, 2021

Ramon

The young full-back is only 20 years old and has only 30 games played in the starting lineup of Mengão, most of them were played that year (22). The player has yet to score goals and has assisted in the first team.

It is worth remembering that Ramon has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2025 and its estimated market value is around 2 million Euros.

