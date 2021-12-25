Jundiaí loses Helio Maffia, one of his greatest sportsmen

Jundiaí lost another distinguished citizen, who dedicated his life to the sport with many honors. Professor Hélio José Maffia died, aged 89. He helped found the Escola Superior de Educação Física (ESEF), worked at São Paulo FC, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Seleção Brasileira, alongside Zico, Rivelino and Falcão.

Hélio José Maffia’s career even deserved a book written by Gustavo Longhi de Carvalho, with documents and images of what was one of the greatest sports icons in Jundiaí and Brazil.

Hélio José Maffia was a great athlete in several sports, especially in volleyball, reaching the São Paulo State Team.

He was an important physical education teacher and director of the Jundiaí Higher School of Physical Education, which he helped found.

He was also physical trainer for Paulista de Jundiaí between 1966 and 1968, when the club gained historic access to the state’s football elite.

He worked at São Paulo between 1969 and 1971, when this team was two-time champions in São Paulo.

He marked a time, alongside coach Oswaldo Brandão, at the Second Academy of Palmeiras, in the first half of the 1970s.

During his time at Guarani, between 1978 and 1980, the club was Brazilian champion.

His trajectory at Corinthians was marked by titles and participation in the historic movement of Corinthians’s Democracy, from beginning to end.

In addition, he was the physical trainer of a large generation of talents in the Brazilian team, such as Rivellino, Zico and Falcão, among other great players.

Some titles won by Hélio Maffia as a physical trainer were:

– São Paulo Championship of the Access Division – 1968 – São Paulo de Jundiaí

– São Paulo Championship – 1970 and 1971 – São Paulo

Professor Hélio Maffia participated in important moments of national sport

– Brazilian Championship – 1972 and 1973 – Palmeiras

– São Paulo Championship – 1972, 1974 and 1976 – Palmeiras

– Ramón de Carranza Trophy – 1974 and 1975 – Palmeiras

– Brazilian Championship – 1978 – Guarani

– Campeonato Paulista – 1982 and 1983 – Corinthians

– Bicentennial Tournament of the USA – 1976 – Brazilian National Team

– Atlantic Cup – 1976 – Brazilian National Team

About the author of the book

Gustavo Longhi de Carvalho is a journalist specializing in sports journalism. He is also a mechanical engineer, with a master’s degree in this area. He worked for ten years in the industry and works as a university professor and journalistic researcher, in addition to giving lectures. This is his fifth book, the fourth being linked to the world of football.