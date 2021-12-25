Justin Gaethje rebuts Do Bronx and promises to “take everything” from Brazilians “in their country” | combat

If there was any “cease fire” period between Charles of the Bronx and Justin Gaethje, it is effectively over in time for the most festive time of year. The American fighter, considered the number 1 challenger in the UFC’s lightweight division, went to social media this Friday, Christmas Eve, to counter criticism made by the Brazilian, current champion of the division.

1 of 3 Justin Gaethje (left) greets Charles do Bronx (right) at UFC 269 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Justin Gaethje (left) greets Charles do Bronx (right) at UFC 269 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

After Do Bronx’s victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, on the 11th, Gaethje greeted the Brazilian and said he respected him. It was a drastic change in attitude from the American’s public comments before the fight, when he questioned the champion’s heart and ability to react when he finds himself in adversity in a fight.

– The guy was talking nonsense the whole time, and when we bumped into each other, the guy said he has all respect for me, for what I did, and two minutes later he’s saying he’s going to break my face , who was going to do a lot of things. This hype about wanting to sell fights is going beyond what they are. I think this: if you are a humble and respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy who talks shit, you have to sell the fight and talk shit all the time, both in front and behind – said Charles in an interview with the podcast “Trocção Franca”.

Do Bronx’s statement, along with a claim that he would agree to face Conor McGregor before Gaethje if it were in the UFC’s interest, went viral in the United States. Determined to refute the insinuation that it would be false and also to assert his position to avoid a break in line, the number 1 fighter in the lightweight ranking responded by promising to beat the Brazilian in his country – a reference to the event planned for Rio de Janeiro in May by the organization.

“It’s called respect, you ass, and we’re in the (other people’s) business. My respect that night was as true as my intention to take everything away from you in your country @ufc #uhvaimorrer,” wrote Gaethje on Twitter , in a post addressed to Do Bronx.

2 of 3 Tweet posted by Justin Gaethje addressed to Charles do Bronx — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Justin Gaethje’s tweet addressed to Charles do Bronx — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter