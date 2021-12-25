Kid Abelha drummer Beni Borja dies aged 60 after a heart attack at the wheel · TV News

Beni Borja, drummer for the band Kid Abelha, died at age 60 on Thursday (23). Bruno Gouveia, singer of Bikini Cavadão, said that the musician got sick, took the car and suffered a heart attack while the vehicle was in motion. Borja was part of Kid’s first line-up, but left the group in 1983, before their first album was released.

Information on how the death happened was anticipated by the G1 website. Paula Toller, who worked with him in the rock band, lamented the loss of her friend on social media. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of their first demo recordings, in August 1982, in Rio de Janeiro.

“This Christmas, I lost a great friend, a partner, a companion from the beginnings of our musical journey. Beni was a guy with ideas, excellent conversation, great culture and sensitivity. My deep condolences to Marina, Julia, Luisa, João Beni and Francisco, as well as the whole family. Here’s our last partnership, adrift for life. Goodbye, Beni,” wrote Paula.

In addition to having participated in the formation of Kid Abelha, the drummer was also behind the production of some Biquini Cavadão albums and worked with the group for nine years. In a tribute on social media, the team revealed that Borja would release his first solo album in 2022.

“We are speechless, incredulous with the departure of Beni Borja. With each album released, we always wanted to hear his thoughts. Recently he also came to us: he was about to release his first album in January. And this time, the role was reversed, with him wanting our opinion. A beautiful album, by the way, with very rich and reflective themes, as well as great instrumental. Wow, Beni. What a giant sadness for all of us! Thank you for everything you did for us and for the music”, says one Part of the text.

Check out the tributes made on social media below: